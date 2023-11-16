Fly Traps Market to Reach $433,211.4 Thousand, Globally, by 2032 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

It is anticipated that there would be a rise in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly pest control methods. There is a shift towards non-toxic and chemical-free solutions as environmental awareness grows. Fly traps fit in with this trend and are anticipated to see an increase in demand, especially those that use natural attractants and adhesive surfaces.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Fly Traps Market by Type (Container, Sticky, and Electric), Application (Residential and Commercial), Price Range (Low, Medium, and High), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retail Stores, E-Commerce, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global fly traps market size was valued at $245,450.3 thousand in 2022, and is projected to reach $433,211.4 thousand by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

An increased focus on fly and other pest management has resulted from growing health and hygiene concerns. As a result, fly traps are in high demand as a fly-control method. However, the market potential for fly traps may be constrained by the availability and preference of chemical-based pesticides, repellents, or substitute devices. On the other hand, fly traps that fit these requirements can capitalize on the rising demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions.

Report coverage & details:

Increase in number of hotels and restaurants

Rise in urbanization, coupled with exponential growth in population Opportunities Rise in use of chemical-free, eco-friendly, and reusable flytraps

Technological advancements in fly traps Restraints Low awareness and low product penetration in developing and underdeveloped nations

Negative environmental impact due to fly traps



Covid-19 Scenario



The COVID-19 pandemic had both positive and negative impacts on the market for fly traps.

The pandemic has raised awareness of proper sanitation and hygiene procedures.

Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and manufacturing delays caused supply chain disruptions in the fly traps business, as well as many other industries.



The electric segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the electric segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one third of the global fly traps market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Electric fly traps are employed quite frequently. These fly traps are common at restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and other public spaces.

The commercial segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global fly traps market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the significant adoption of fly traps in various commercial spaces such as hotels, cafes, restaurants, factories, industrial units, and hospitals. The residential segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. This is owing to rise in health consciousness, surge in prevalence of infectious & vector borne diseases, increase in population of infection spreading flies & insects, upsurge in healthcare costs, rapid urbanization, and rise in awareness of the benefits of fly traps.

The medium segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By price range, the medium segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global fly traps market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With rise in prevalence of viral and parasitic infections among the population, spread by flies is a major reason behind growth of medium price range fly trap products. The high segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Rise in penetration of fast-food and quick service restaurant chains across developing economies is expected to boost growth of the high price range segment in the global fly traps market.

The e-commerce segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By distribution channel, the e-commerce segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global fly traps market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The e-commerce sales market is expected to expand in the future, owing to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Fly traps are an effective and environmentally friendly way to control flies. North America is characterized by increased consumer expenditure on health and wellness products, increased health awareness and health consciousness, rise in healthcare costs, and presence of several leading manufacturers of fly traps in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. Major factors that drive the market include rise in awareness regarding health benefits of deploying fly traps at homes and other commercial spaces, growth in demand for natural pest control products, rise in prevalence of cholera and other vector borne diseases, and need for effective and safe pest control methods.

Leading Market Players: -

Agri Phero Solutionz

Cleanrth

Eco Trap Guard

Ecoman Biotech

Flies Be Gone

Godwill Energy Products Private Limited

Arbico Organics

Katchy Bug

McQwin

Pestronics

Rescue

Reza Hygiene

RSVP International

Sterling International, Inc.

Woodstream Corporation

Brandenburg

Rentokil



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global fly traps market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



