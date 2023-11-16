Avalanche Radar Market Projected to Gain $64.4 Billion By 2031, Growing at a 46.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global avalanche radar market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors, an increase in avalanche events, a rise in tree logging events in the mountain regions, and the increasing popularity in the utilization of avalanche radar systems to accurately process digital signals and extract data from high noise levels. Based on region, Europe is anticipated to retain its lion's share during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware , Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Avalanche Radar Market By Type, Component, and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global avalanche radar market is expected to endorse $64.4 billion by 2031, having witnessed a value of $1.5 billion in 2021, growing at a notable CAGR of 46.1% from 2022 to 2031.



This report offers a thorough review of the leading investment pockets, top segments, the drivers and opportunities, the market size and projections, the competitive analysis, and the ever-changing market trends.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.5 Billion Market Size in 2031 $64.4 Billion CAGR 46.1% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Type, Component, End-User, and Region Drivers An increase in avalanche events A rise in tree logging events in the mountain regions The increasing popularity in the utilization of avalanche radar systems to accurately process digital signals and extract data from high noise levels Opportunities Increasing demand for avalanche radars from the military and defense sector Restraints The lack of experienced technicians The high cost of equipment The lack of awareness of avalanche radars

This report provides a detailed overview of the global avalanche radar market, consisting of type, component, end user, and region.

Based on type, the long range segment accounted for the major market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global avalanche radar industry revenue, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also display the highest CAGR of 46.2% from 2022 to 2031. The short range segment is also analyzed in the report.

Based on component, the antennas segment garnered the major market share in 2021, acquiring nearly two-fifths of the global avalanche radar market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 46.5% from 2022 to 2031. The transmitter, receiver, and display segments are also examined in the report.

Based on end-user, the weather monitoring segment held the largest market share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global avalanche radar market revenue, and is anticipated to maintain its lead position during the forecast timeframe. Nevertheless, the government segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 46.5% from 2022 to 2031. The military and defense is also discussed in the report.

Based on region, Europe contributed the largest market share in 2021, generating nearly one-third of the global avalanche radar market revenue, and is anticipated to retain its lion's share during the forecast period. On the other hand, the North America region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 46.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces that were examined in the report include the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the leading market players in the global avalanche radar market, including Wyssen Avalanche Control AG, Geobrugg AG, L.B. Foster Company, and Geopraevent AG. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, collaboration, new product launches, joint ventures, and more to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report provides an analysis of the business performance and development of the leading players.

