BUSINESSNEXT launches Next Generation Unified Digital Lending platform

Enables end to end lending processes, from customer journeys to smart loan origination and disbursal with 175+ Eco-system Connectors

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUSINESSNEXT, a universe of composable enterprise solutions for BFSI, announced the launch of Unified Digital Lending Platform, a highly configurable, API-first, supremely scalable full stack secure lending platform. The modern lending solution has parameterized Master Data Management (MDM) and offers end to end Loan Origination system (LOS) and Customer relationship Management (CRM) that aims to transform the lending business.​



The platform designed to perk up BFSI as a trusted partner in the lending process promises stellar outcome as below.

10X Increase in addressable market

6X Faster time-to-market for new products

90% Reduction in turnaround times

75% Improvement in Customer Experience Index​

40% Savings in Loan Processing Cost

3X Increase in conversion rates

In the words of Sushil Tyagi, Director, BUSINESSNEXT, “In an age of instant gratification, loan processes continue to be daunting, cumbersome, and time-consuming for both the lenders and borrowers. The Unified Digital Lending Platform reshapes this dynamic by placing the customer at the heart of the lending journey, enabling lenders to provide personalized services that cater to customers' needs and lifestyles in the shortest time possible, while elevating the customer experience at every touchpoint.”

The new-age domain-native platform introduces slew of features as below.

Faster Go-Live with pre-configured journeys and integrated processes​

Parameterized MDM driven business rule engine throughout the user journey

Unmatched configurability owing to microservices architecture

Exceptionally customizable workflow

Automated financials analysis

Instant credit decisioning backed by intelligent & customizable scorecards​

Low code/no code constructs to support Islamic Banking, local KYC and financial adopters and digital, AI & Mobile First Strategy

User-friendly, intuitive interfaces

175+ Eco-system Connectors

Infinite scalability with composable framework and cloud strategy

The platform, an uptick on Digital Lending Platform 3.0, digitizes the complete lending process, initiated either by bank or the customer, online or offline, from application to verification to disbursement, for existing or new bank customers enhancing the customer engagement. The parameterized stack of business rules is easily customisable through user-friendly interface by front user, eliminating the need to access the Master Database, thus reducing the turnaround time, and expediting the launch of new products. The intelligent deviation rules help in managing exceptions and actioning the remedials at fast pace, making the process scalable and change ready. The cloud native core combined with composability supercharges operational efficiency and security.

​ About BUSINESSNEXT:

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a Visionary by leading industry analysts, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT platforms namely CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT & DATANEXT are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and has superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarter in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC. For more information, visit https://www.businessnext.com/

Contact Information:

Sherwin S. Lumintaintang

+62 821-3310-0053

sherwin.lumintaintang@crmnext.com