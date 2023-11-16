TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, November 15-22, 2023

Per TDOT Specifications, there will be no temporary lane closures permitted on interstates or state routes beginning at 12 Noon Wednesday 11/22/23 through 6 a.m. Monday 11/27/23 for the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River (LM 4.08) Wed. 11/15 and Thu 11/16, 8pm to 5am: There will be a lane closure in the EB direction to finish expansion joint installation and remove barrier rail.

Sun 11/19 to Tues 11/21, 8pm to 5am: There will be a lane closure in both directions to finish expansion joint installation, remove barrier rail and install permanent pavement markings and snowplowable markers.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 (L.M. 12.01)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be left and right shoulder closures on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 for overhead sign footing demo and clean up. (MM 44)

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Thurs 11/16 to Wed 11/22, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Thurs 11/16 thru Tues 11/21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 for blasting. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 11/16, 11/17, 11/20, and 11/21 at 1pm.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for final striping and area drain replacement. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

· Thurs 11/16 thru Wed 11/22 (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) - There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) for deck and parapet demolition. (MM 84-85)

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be nighttime lane closure for detail striping items along I-65 NB and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation detailed striping items. (mm 87-96)

I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit for bridge repair activities.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR 99 interchange.

· Nightly, 8 P.M. – 6 a.m. (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 NB and SB to move and remove barrier rail. One lane will remain open at all times. (MM 46)

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening - Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open. (MM 112 – 120)

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

The construction of pedestrian facilities on U.S. 41(U.S. 70, S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) from Division Street (LM 18.35) to Menzler Road (LM 20.43) in Nashville.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be temporary lane closures, in both directions, on Lafayette from 2nd Street to Lewis Street for survey and sawcutting operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The resurfacing on SR 24 (Lebanon Road) from near Stones River Road (LM 21.90) to Highland View Drive (LM 23.83).

· Daily, (excl. weekends) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent, alternating lane and ramp closures on SR 24(US 70), (Lebanon Rd), for utility adjustments and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be NB and SB single right lane closures near The Hermitage for flat sheet sign installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on SR 155 from U.S. 41 (S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) (LM 4.30) to near NERR Railroad underpass (LM 9.00), including bridge expansion joint repair.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be alternating lane closures and ramp closures, in both directions, on SR 155 from SR 1 to near NERR Railroad underpass for shoulder stone and guardrail placement.

The resurfacing on SR 155 from Brick Church Pike to I-65

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be alternating lane closures on Briley Parkway, from Brick Church Pike to I-65, for expansion joint repairs, bridge deck repairs, and final striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be alternating lane closures at MM18 for footing and sign installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for gradework and storm drain installation.

LOOK AHEAD

Fri 12/1 to Mon 12/4, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. There will be lane closures on Donelson Pk in both directions at the taxiway overpass to swap SB traffic onto new alignment.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Thurs 11/16 thru Wed 11/22 (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be NB and SB single right lane closures for flat sheet sign installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

· Sun 11/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Temporary road closure on US 41A (SR 112) from SR76 to Denny Road for storm drain crossing installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

· Continuous, The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Compton Road (16.73) to Cainsville Pike (20.50)

· Thu 11/16 to Tues 11/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for final pavement marking installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Thu 11/16 to Tues 11/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Middle TN Blvd for waterline installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266 The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR-102 at the Enon Springs intersection

· Thu 11/16 to Tues 11/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures to finish paving activities.

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Thu 11/16 to Tues 11/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for sign replacement activities at the 31E bypass.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Thurs 11/16 thru Wed 11/22 (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· Thurs 11/16 thru Wed 11/22 (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 109

The grading, drainage, and signals on SR 109 at the I-40 ramps.

· Thurs 11/16 thru Wed 11/22 (Excl. Holiday Restrictions) 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on SR 109 SB at the I-40 bridge for grade work on the turn lane on to the I-40 EB on ramp. There will also be a lane closure on the I-40 WB off ramp for traffic signal hole boring.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

MACON COUNTY SR 56

Mon 11/13 thru Fri 11/17

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Total road closure with traffic detouring to SR 151.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

###