Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Governor of California Gavin Newsom

CANADA, November 15 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Summit in San Francisco, United States of America.

The Prime Minister and the Governor discussed their shared commitment to fighting climate change while growing strong economies and making life more affordable for the middle class. As part of this work, they discussed ongoing collaboration under the Climate action and nature protection: Memorandum of co-operation between Canada and California, signed in 2022 on the margins of the Summit of the Americas. Canada and California continue to work together on electric vehicles, and the Prime Minister and the Governor discussed opportunities on clean energy, including resilient clean electricity grids, nuclear energy, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage.

With Canada and California as recognized leaders on innovation, the Prime Minister and the Governor exchanged views on artificial intelligence, as well as support for journalism and its role in strong, healthy democracies. They also discussed continued collaboration on trade and agriculture, to support workers and consumers on both sides of the border.

The Prime Minister and the Governor agreed to remain in contact and looked forward to further collaboration on issues of importance to Canadians and Californians alike.

