Polycarbonate Diol Market to Grow at Aggressive CAGR of 6% to Reach USD 374.4 million by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Polycarbonate Diol Market

The increasing demand for polycarbonate diols from synthetic leather and paints and coatings applications will fuel market expansion.

The polycarbonate diol market is expected to witness robust growth, driven by increasing demand in diverse applications like coatings and adhesives.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polycarbonate diol market is expected to grow at 6% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 374.4 million by 2029 from USD 249 million in 2022.

Polycarbonate diol is a type of high-performance polymer with diol functional groups. It is produced through the reaction of phosgene with bisphenol A. Polycarbonate diols offer unique properties, including excellent chemical resistance, high thermal stability, and flexibility. These characteristics make them valuable in various applications across industries. Polycarbonate diol is a thermoplastic building block for polyurethane dispersions and polyurethane compounds such as thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). They are more compatible with a wide range of polyols and solvents and are readily handled due to their viscous nature at room temperature. It has also been widely employed to manufacture a variety of high-quality polyurethane products.

Recent Developments

• April 2023 – SBTi validates DuPont’s target and strengthens its science-based climate goals. The Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), a collaboration between CDP, the UN Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), has confirmed DuPont’s (NYSE: DD) 2030 emissions reduction objectives.

• April 2023 – DuPont (NYSE:DD) introduced Kevlar® EXOTM aramid fiber, the most important aramid fiber breakthrough in over 50 years, as well as an entirely new technological platform designed to service an infinite number of applications requiring performance and protection in the face of harsh and demanding circumstances. The first of many Kevlar® EXOTM use cases have been life protection, which provides an unmatched mix of lightweight, flexibility, and aramid fiber protection.

• May 2023 – The Mitsubishi Chemical Group (the MCG Group) had announced that samples of DURABIOTM D93 Series (under development), a new grade of the plant-derived bioengineering plastic DURABIOTM with a greater biobased synthetic polymer content, have been made available this month. DURABIOTM is a bioengineering plastic made from the renewable plant-derived raw material “isosorbide” that reduces the consumption of petroleum, a finite resource, and contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gases as the plants used as raw materials absorb carbon dioxide during the growth process.

APAC is expected 46% to be the fastest-growing Polycarbonate Diol Market.

The Asia Pacific Polycarbonate Diol market is expected to develop the fastest. The increase might be ascribed to growing product uptake in the paints and coatings sector. The growing usage of synthetic leather will drive market expansion in Europe. The United States and Canada are the two largest contributors in North America. The increase is attributed to increased product demand from adhesive and sealant applications. The Middle East and Africa are expected to see considerable development as a result of increased product consumption in elastomer applications.

Key Features and Applications:

• Chemical Resistance: Polycarbonate diols exhibit strong chemical resistance, making them suitable for applications in harsh chemical environments.

• High Thermal Stability: These diols possess high thermal stability, allowing them to withstand elevated temperatures without significant degradation.

• Flexibility: Polycarbonate diols are known for their flexibility, which is an important characteristic in applications where flexibility is required.

• Weatherability: They offer good weatherability, making them suitable for outdoor applications that require resistance to environmental conditions.

• Adhesives and Sealants: Polycarbonate diols are used in the production of adhesives and sealants, providing enhanced performance in terms of flexibility and durability.

• Coatings and Paints: The chemical and thermal properties of polycarbonate diols make them suitable for use in high-performance coatings and paints.

• Polyurethane Elastomers: They are utilized in the production of polyurethane elastomers, contributing to improved mechanical properties and durability.

• Automotive Applications: Polycarbonate diols find application in the automotive industry for manufacturing coatings, adhesives, and other components requiring high-performance materials.

Market Trends:

• Growing Demand in Coatings and Paints: The use of polycarbonate diols in coatings and paints is witnessing growth, driven by their ability to enhance the performance and durability of the finished products.

• Expanding Use in Adhesives and Sealants: The demand for high-performance adhesives and sealants is contributing to the increased use of polycarbonate diols in these applications.

• Rising Interest in Sustainable Alternatives: There is a trend towards developing sustainable alternatives, including bio-based polycarbonate diols, to address environmental concerns and meet the growing demand for eco-friendly products.

• Focus on Innovation in Formulations: Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on innovating formulations to improve the properties of polycarbonate diols, expanding their range of applications.

Polycarbonate Diol Market Players

The Polycarbonate Diol market’s key players include UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD., Tosoh Corporation, Perstorp, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, DAICEL CORPORATION, Covestro AG, Bayer AG KURARAY CO., LTD., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Caffaro Industrie, Cromogenia-Units, S.A., Dupont, ICC Industries, Inc., Specialchem, Merck Kgaa, CASE & Plastics, And Asahi Kasei Corporation, among others.

For corporate expansion, these key leaders are implementing strategic formulations such as new product development and commercialization, commercial expansion, and distribution agreements. Moreover, these participants are substantially spending on product development, which is fueling revenue generation.

Polycarbonate Diol Market Key Segments

Polycarbonate Diol Market by Form, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

• Solid

• Liquid

Polycarbonate Diol Market by Molecular Weight, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

• Below 1000 G/Mol

• 1000 G/Mol – Below 2000 G/Mol

• Above

Polycarbonate Diol Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

• Synthetic Leather

• Paints and Coatings

• Adhesives and Sealants

• Elastomers

• Others

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

• Growing Demand for High-Performance Polymers: The increasing demand for high-performance polymers, driven by various industries such as automotive, electronics, and coatings, is a significant driver for the polycarbonate diol market.

• Rising Adoption in Coatings and Paints: The use of polycarbonate diols in coatings and paints is growing due to their ability to enhance the performance, durability, and weatherability of finished products.

• Expanding Automotive Sector: The automotive industry's demand for advanced materials with superior properties, such as flexibility and chemical resistance, is fueling the adoption of polycarbonate diols in the production of automotive coatings, adhesives, and polyurethane elastomers.

• Focus on Sustainable Alternatives: The increasing focus on sustainability is driving interest in bio-based polycarbonate diols as environmentally friendly alternatives, contributing to market growth.

Restraints:

• Competition from Alternative Materials: Polycarbonate diols face competition from other types of diols and high-performance polymers. The availability of alternative materials with similar or superior properties may restrain market growth in certain applications.

• Price Sensitivity: The cost of polycarbonate diols may be a limiting factor, especially in price-sensitive markets where cheaper alternatives may be preferred.

• Regulatory Challenges: Adherence to evolving regulations and standards, especially regarding environmental and safety considerations, can pose challenges and may require continuous adjustments in formulations and production processes.

Opportunities:

• Development of Bio-based Polycarbonate Diols: Opportunities exist for the development and commercialization of bio-based or sustainable polycarbonate diols to meet the increasing demand for eco-friendly materials.

• Customization for Specific Applications: Customizing polycarbonate diol formulations to meet specific industry or application requirements provides opportunities for manufacturers to address niche markets and unique needs.

• Expansion in Emerging Markets: As emerging markets witness industrialization and infrastructure development, there are opportunities for the polycarbonate diol market to expand its presence globally.

Challenges:

• Technical Challenges in Formulation: Formulating polycarbonate diols with optimal properties for various applications can be challenging, and ongoing research is needed to address technical hurdles and optimize formulations.

• Supply Chain Management: Managing the supply chain efficiently, including raw material sourcing and production scalability, is a challenge that needs to be addressed to meet growing market demands.

• Educating End Users: In industries where awareness about the benefits of polycarbonate diols is limited, there may be a need for education and promotion efforts to increase adoption.

