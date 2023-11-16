[Latest] Global POP Display Market Size/Share Worth USD 17.9 Billion by 2032 at a 5.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global POP Display Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 12.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 17.9 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are WestRock Company, DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Company, Sonoco Products Company, U.S. Corrugated Inc., FFR Merchandising Company, Marketing Alliance Group, Creative Displays Now, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "POP Display Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Counter Display, Floor Display, Pallet Display, Gravity Feed, Clip Strip, Dump Bin Display, Side Kick Display, Others), By Material Type (Corrugated Board, Plastic Sheet, Foam Board, Metal, Glass), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), By Application (Food & Beverage, Electronics, Beauty & Personal Care, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global POP Display Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 17.9 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.3% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

POP Display Market: Overview

The POP display market refers to the market for Point of Purchase (POP) displays, which are promotional materials or advertising displays typically placed in retail stores to attract customers and increase sales.

POP displays can take many forms, including cardboard, countertop, floor, pallet, and end-cap displays. They can be used to showcase new products, offer promotions, highlight seasonal items, and provide information about products or services.

The POP display market is driven by several factors, including the increasing competition among retailers, the need to differentiate products from competitors, and the growing importance of visual merchandising. The market is also fueled by the rise of e-commerce, which has led to greater demand for in-store experiences and interactive displays.

Growth Factors

The POP display market presents several key opportunities for businesses operating in the industry. One of the most significant opportunities is the growing importance of visual merchandising in the retail industry. Retailers are increasingly looking for ways to enhance the customer experience and differentiate themselves from competitors, and POP displays can play a crucial role in achieving this.

Additionally, the rise of e-commerce has created new opportunities for POP displays as online retailers look to expand their offline presence and provide a better customer experience. Customization is another crucial opportunity in the market, as businesses can tailor their displays to the specific needs of different products and brands.

Finally, the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products is creating opportunities for businesses that offer environmentally-friendly POP displays, which can help them differentiate themselves in the market and appeal to environmentally-conscious consumers.

Segmental Overview

The market for POP Display is segmented into product type, material type, sales channel, and application.

Based on material type, the POP display market is classified into Corrugated Board, Plastic Sheet, Foam Board, Metal, and Glass. The corrugated board segment is considered one of the leading material segments in the POP display market.

Corrugated boards are popular for POP displays because they are lightweight, cost-effective, and easy to customize. They can be easily printed on, cut, and folded into different shapes and sizes to meet the specific needs of different products and brands. Corrugated board displays are also environmentally friendly and easily recycled, which is an important consideration for many consumers and retailers.

In addition to corrugated boards, other materials commonly used in POP displays include plastic, metal, wood, and glass. These materials are often used for more specialized displays, such as those designed for high-end or luxury products.





Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is one of the fastest-growing markets for POP displays, with several factors contributing to its growth. The region’s growing middle class, increasing urbanization and expanding retail sector create significant demand for POP displays. The rise of e-commerce is also creating new opportunities for the market as online retailers look to expand their offline presence and provide a better customer experience.

China is the largest market for POP displays in the APAC region, with significant demand coming from the country’s booming retail sector. The country’s large population and increasing consumer spending are contributing to the market’s growth. Other countries in the Asia Pacific, such as India, Japan, and South Korea, are also experiencing significant growth in the POP display market, driven by similar factors.

The paper and paperboard segment is one of the leading material segments in the APAC POP display market . Many companies specialize in providing customized solutions for different industries and products. However, other materials such as plastic, metal, and wood are also commonly used for specialized displays.

In terms of key players, the APAC POP display market is highly fragmented, with numerous small and medium-sized companies operating in different regions. However, some of the key players in the market include WestRock Company, DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group, and Georgia-Pacific LLC.

Overall, the APAC POP display market presents significant opportunities for businesses offering high-quality, customized, and cost-effective solutions to meet the growing demand for visually appealing and effective displays in the region’s expanding retail sector.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 12.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 17.9 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 12.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.3% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Product Type, Material Type, Sales Channel, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Competitive Landscape/Key Players Insights

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the POP Display market. Our analysts give an overview of each player’s financial statements, along with product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of the mentioned competitors globally.

2019: IDL Displays launched the freshly updated www.idldisplays.com website. With better navigation and functionality, the new website is made to provide the best user experience possible. Customers can also view the product portfolio of solutions that IDL provides for the global POP, merchandising, and book display products market.





Some of the prominent players

WestRock Company

DS Smith Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group

Georgia-Pacific LLC

International Paper Company

Sonoco Products Company

S. Corrugated Inc.

FFR Merchandising Company

Marketing Alliance Group

Creative Displays Now

Others

The global POP Display Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Counter Display

Floor Display

Pallet Display

Gravity Feed

Clip Strip

Dump Bin Display

Side Kick Display

Others

By Material Type

Corrugated Board

Plastic Sheet

Foam Board

Metal

Glass

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By Application

Food & Beverage

Electronics

Beauty & Personal Care

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

