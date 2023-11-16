Liquid Roofing Market is Predictable to Touch USD 10.83 billion, at a CAGR 7.31% by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Liquid Roofing Market

Liquid Roofing Market Will Be Boosted by Growing Use of Cool Rooftops Will Reflect Significant Growth

The liquid roofing market is expanding rapidly due to increased demand for long-lasting and energy-efficient roofing solutions.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global liquid roofing market size was valued at USD 5.74 billion in 2022, and projected to reach USD 10.83 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 7.31% from 2023 to 2029.

Liquid roofing refers to a versatile roofing system that involves the application of a liquid coating over existing roofing substrates to create a seamless and waterproof membrane. This innovative solution is particularly popular in the construction industry for its ability to provide a durable and protective layer over various surfaces, including flat and low-sloped roofs. The liquid roofing materials typically consist of polymers, resins, and other additives that, when applied, form a flexible and resilient barrier against water, UV radiation, and other environmental factors.

Recent News:

May 25, 2023 – Dow and New Energy Blue signed a long-term supply arrangement in North America today, with New Energy Blue producing bio-based ethylene from sustainable agricultural leftovers. Dow plans to buy this bio-based ethylene, which will reduce carbon emissions from plastic manufacture and be used in recyclable applications such as transportation, footwear, and packaging.

May 02, 2023 – After receiving all essential regulatory permissions, Sika finalised its acquisition of MBCC Group. With this highly complementary deal, Sika expands its reach across all regions, expands its portfolio of products and services across the full building life cycle, and accelerates the construction industry’s sustainable transformation.

Asia-Pacific expected to dominate 44% and fastest-growing market.

Asia-Pacific owns the greatest share of 44% of the worldwide liquid applied roofing market and is predicted to see the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising urbanization, along with considerable government investment to enhance infrastructure, is acting as a major stimulus for the region’s rapid growth.

Technological advancements

• Self-Healing Coatings:

Research is being conducted to develop self-healing liquid roofing coatings. These coatings could potentially repair minor damages over time, extending the lifespan of the roofing system and reducing the need for frequent maintenance.

• Smart Coating Technologies:

Integration of smart technologies into liquid roofing systems is a growing trend. This involves incorporating sensors or other monitoring devices to provide real-time data on the condition of the roof, allowing for proactive maintenance and early detection of issues.

• Enhanced UV Resistance:

Improving UV resistance is a focus in technological advancements. UV radiation can degrade roofing materials over time, so developing coatings that offer superior protection against UV damage is a key area of research.

• Fast-Curing Formulations:

Innovations in fast-curing liquid roofing formulations are aimed at reducing installation time. Quick-curing coatings can be especially beneficial in situations where minimizing downtime is crucial, such as in commercial or industrial settings.

Key Market Trends:

1. Increasing Emphasis on Sustainability:

Growing awareness of environmental issues has led to a surge in demand for sustainable construction materials. Liquid roofing, with its potential to enhance energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact, aligns with this trend.

2. Technological Advancements:

Ongoing research and development in liquid roofing materials and application technologies have been driving innovation. Advancements aim to improve performance, durability, and ease of application, further boosting the market.

3. Rising Popularity in Renovation Projects:

Liquid roofing systems are increasingly being chosen for refurbishment projects, offering a cost-effective solution to rejuvenate existing roofs without the need for complete replacement. This trend is particularly relevant in aging urban infrastructure.

4. Demand for Cool Roofing Solutions:

The desire for energy-efficient buildings has led to an increased interest in "cool roofing" solutions. Liquid roofing materials with reflective properties contribute to reducing heat absorption, making them attractive for projects focused on energy efficiency.

Liquid Roofing Market Key Players

The global market is fragmented in nature with the presence of various key players such as Sika AG, BASF SE, Dow Chemical, Saint-Gobain, 3M, AkzoNobel N.V., Indium Corporation, Parker Hannifin, RubberFlatRoof, Firestone Building Products Company, Henkel Corporation GAF Materials, National Coatings Corporation, Kraton Corporation along with medium and small-scale regional players operating in different parts of the world. Major companies in the market compete in terms of application development capability, product launches, and development of new technologies for product formulation.

Key Market Segments: Liquid Roofing Market

Liquid Roofing Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

• Polyurethane Coatings

• Acrylic Coatings

• PU/Acrylic Hybrids

• Bituminous Coatings

• Silicone Coatings

• Modified Silane Polymer

• EPDM Rubbers

• Elastomeric Membranes

• Cementitous Membranes

• Epoxy Coatings

Liquid Roofing Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

• Flat Roofs

• Pitched Roofs

• Domed Roofs

• Others

Liquid Roofing Market by End User, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

• Residential

• Non-Residential

• Public Infrastructure

• Industrial Facilities

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

• Waterproofing Demand: Growing awareness of the importance of waterproofing in construction drives the demand for liquid roofing due to its effective water-resistant properties.

• Ease of Application: Liquid roofing systems are often chosen for their ease of application, reducing installation time and labor costs.

• Versatility: The adaptability of liquid roofing to various surfaces and roof types contributes to its increasing popularity across different construction projects.

• Sustainability: Liquid roofing materials that contribute to energy efficiency and sustainability align with the industry's increasing focus on environmentally friendly construction solutions.

Restraints:

• Initial Cost: While liquid roofing can be cost-effective in the long run, the initial installation cost may be higher than traditional roofing materials, potentially hindering adoption.

• Skill Requirements: Proper application of liquid roofing requires skilled professionals, and a shortage of trained workforce may pose a challenge to widespread adoption.

• Durability Concerns: Some critics argue that the durability of liquid roofing might be affected by exposure to extreme weather conditions, raising concerns about long-term performance.

Opportunities:

• Emerging Markets: As developing regions experience rapid urbanization, there is an increasing opportunity for the adoption of liquid roofing systems in new construction projects.

• Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development in liquid roofing materials and application technologies present opportunities for product innovation and improvement.

• Renovation Projects: The refurbishment and renovation of existing structures offer a significant market opportunity as liquid roofing can be applied to rejuvenate aging roofs.

Challenges:

• Regulatory Compliance: Adherence to building codes and regulations may pose challenges, especially in regions with stringent construction standards.

• Competition from Traditional Materials: Liquid roofing faces competition from well-established traditional roofing materials, and overcoming this competition requires effective marketing and education about its benefits.

• Weather Dependency: Application of liquid roofing is weather-dependent, and adverse weather conditions during installation may cause delays and impact project timelines.

