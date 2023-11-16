House Bill 1410 Printer's Number 1578
PENNSYLVANIA, November 16 - A Joint Resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, further providing for pardoning power and Board of Pardons.
There were 1,731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,111 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, November 16 - A Joint Resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, further providing for pardoning power and Board of Pardons.