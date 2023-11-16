Rise in the Construction Activities to Promote the Growth of the Fiberglass Market reach USD 3.65 billion by 2029

Fiberglass Market

The growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions presents a significant opportunity for the fiberglass market.

The fibreglass market is expanding rapidly, owing to rising demand in the construction, automotive, and renewable energy sectors. ” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fiberglass market is expected to grow at 5.70 % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 35.87 Billion by 2029 from USD 21.78 Billion in 2022.

The fiberglass market is a dynamic sector within the broader composite materials industry. Fiberglass is a reinforced plastic material composed of glass fibers embedded in a resin matrix, typically made from polyester, vinyl ester, or epoxy. This combination provides fiberglass with excellent strength, lightweight properties, and resistance to corrosion. Fiberglass is a reinforced plastic material composed of thin glass fibers. It is created by melting glass and extruding it into strands, which are then woven or randomly arranged. The fibers are bound together using a resin, forming a strong and rigid composite. Fiberglass exhibits properties such as high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and thermal and electrical insulation capabilities. It finds applications in construction, automotive, aerospace, and electrical industries, among others.

Request a complete PDF Sample (Including Tables, TOC, Insights, and Figures)

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/26159/fiberglass-market/#request-a-sample

Recent News:

June 2022 – Owens Corning and Pultron Composites signed an agreement to create a joint venture to manufacture industry-leading fiberglass rebar.

February 2021- Saint-Gobain Vetrotex developed a new sizing system, T34 a successor to their T30 product. The new T34 sizing system is developed to enable heat-cleaning operation without affecting the textile properties. According to the company the new sizing system has been able to produce excellent results without broken filaments during weaving processes.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the 46% market share in 2022.

Asia Pacific has emerged as a dominant region, accounting for the largest share in the global fiberglass market. The region’s strong market position can be attributed to several factors. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development in countries like China and India have fueled the demand for fiberglass materials in construction, automotive, and electrical industries. Additionally, the presence of major fiberglass manufacturers in Asia Pacific contributes to the region’s market dominance. Growing economies, increasing disposable incomes, and expanding manufacturing sectors further drive the demand for fiberglass products, solidifying Asia Pacific’s leading position in the global market.

Key Features and Applications:

1. Versatility: Fiberglass finds applications in various industries due to its versatility. It is used in construction, automotive, aerospace, marine, wind energy, and sports and leisure equipment.

2. Construction and Infrastructure: Fiberglass is extensively used for reinforcing materials in construction, including panels, pipes, and insulation. Its durability and resistance to corrosion make it a popular choice.

3. Automotive and Aerospace: In the automotive and aerospace industries, fiberglass is used for manufacturing lightweight components, contributing to fuel efficiency and better performance.

4. Wind Energy: Fiberglass is a crucial material in the production of wind turbine blades. Its strength and durability make it suitable for withstanding harsh weather conditions.

5. Marine Industry: Fiberglass composites are widely employed in boat construction due to their strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to saltwater corrosion.

6. Consumer Goods: Fiberglass is used in the production of consumer goods such as sports equipment, recreational vehicles, and various household items.

Market Trends:

• Rising Demand in Wind Energy: The growing emphasis on renewable energy has driven increased demand for fiberglass in the wind energy sector, especially for manufacturing larger and more efficient wind turbine blades.

• Advancements in Manufacturing Processes: Continuous advancements in manufacturing processes, including pultrusion and filament winding, are enhancing the efficiency and quality of fiberglass production.

• Sustainability Initiatives: There is a trend towards developing more sustainable fiberglass materials, including bio-based resins and recycled glass fibers, in response to environmental concerns.

• Growth in Construction Activities: The global growth in construction activities, particularly in developing regions, has boosted the demand for fiberglass in infrastructure development.

• Increasing Use in Automotive Lightweighting: Fiberglass is gaining popularity in the automotive industry for lightweighting purposes, contributing to fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

Fiberglass Market Key Players

The fiberglass market key players include LANXESS, Owens Corning, 3B – The Fiberglass Comp, Shandong Fiberglass Group Corp, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PFG Fiber Glass Corporation, KCC Corporation, Asahi Fiber Glass Co. Ltd.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/26159/fiberglass-market/

Key Market Segments: Fiberglass Market

Fiberglass Market by Glass Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

• E-Glass

• Specialty

Fiberglass Market by Product, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

• Glass Wool

• Yarns

• Roving

• Chopped Strands

Fiberglass Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

• Transportation

• Building & Construction

• Electrical & Electronics

• Pipe & Tank

• Consumer Goods

• Wind Energy

• Construction & Infrastructure

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

• Growing Construction Activities: Increased construction and infrastructure development globally drive the demand for fiberglass, especially in applications like panels, pipes, and insulation.

• Rising Wind Energy Sector: The expanding wind energy industry, with a focus on renewable energy sources, is a significant driver for fiberglass demand, particularly for manufacturing wind turbine blades.

• Automotive Lightweighting Trends: The push for lightweight materials in the automotive industry to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions is driving the use of fiberglass in the production of lightweight components.

• Booming Aerospace Industry: The aerospace sector's demand for lightweight and high-strength materials contributes to the growth of fiberglass applications in aircraft manufacturing.

• Increasing Demand for Consumer Goods: The use of fiberglass in consumer goods, such as sports equipment and recreational vehicles, is growing as consumer preferences shift towards durable and lightweight products.

Restraints:

• Competition from Alternative Materials: Fiberglass faces competition from alternative materials like carbon fiber composites, which offer superior strength-to-weight ratios but are often more expensive.

• Environmental Concerns: The production process of fiberglass and certain resins may raise environmental concerns, and the industry faces pressure to adopt more sustainable practices.

• Raw Material Price Volatility: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, including resins and glass fibers, can impact the overall production costs and pose a challenge to market stability.

Opportunities:

• Innovation in Sustainable Materials: The increasing focus on sustainability provides an opportunity for the development and adoption of more environmentally friendly fiberglass materials, including those made from bio-based resins and recycled glass fibers.

• Expansion in Emerging Markets: Growing economies and increased construction activities in emerging markets present opportunities for the fiberglass industry to expand its market presence.

• Technological Advancements: Advances in manufacturing processes and technologies, including pultrusion and filament winding, provide opportunities for improving efficiency and developing new applications for fiberglass.

Challenges:

• Regulatory Compliance: Adherence to evolving environmental regulations and standards is a challenge for the fiberglass industry, requiring companies to invest in compliance and sustainability measures.

• Perception Challenges: Addressing misconceptions or negative perceptions related to the environmental impact of fiberglass production is a challenge that the industry needs to overcome.

• Supply Chain Disruptions: Disruptions in the supply chain, including fluctuations in raw material availability or transportation challenges, can pose challenges to the production and distribution of fiberglass products.

Check out all Materials and Chemicals Industry Reports: Exactitude Consultancy

Fiberglass Fabric Market by Fiber Type (E-Glass, S-Glass), by Fabric Type (Woven, Nonwoven) by Application (Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Transportation, Wind Energy) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/16279/fiberglass-fabric-market/

Fiberglass Storage Tank Market by Resin Type (Polyester, Epoxy, Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, Municipal, Industrial), End User (Petroleum, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Others) And Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast From 2023 To 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3626/fiberglass-storage-tank-market/

FRP Tank Market by Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass), By Resin Type (Polyester, Epoxy, Others), By Application (Chemicals, Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper, Power, Others) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

Pipe Insulation Market by Material Type (Rockwool, Fiberglass, Polyurethane & Polyisocyanurate Foam, Elastomeric Foam), Application (Oil, Industrial, District Energy Systems, Building & Construction), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America), Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/26242/frp-tank-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/

