Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Shareholders of Class Action Filed Against Acelyrin, Inc. (SLRN)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN) securities between May 4, 2023 and September 11, 2023. Acelyrin is a clinical biopharma company that focuses on developing and commercializing transformative medicines. The Company’s lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with purportedly high potency, which is currently in Part B of a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for use in the treatment of moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa (“HS”).



What is this Case About: Acelyrin, Inc. (SLRN) Misled Investors Regarding its Lead Product Candidate

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) izokibep was less effective in treating HS than defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, Acelyrin overstated izokibep’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; (iii) as a result, Acelyrin also overstated the Company’s business prospects post-IPO; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Plaintiff alleges that on September 11, 2023, after the markets closed, Acelyrin announced disappointing top-line results from Part B of the Phase 2b/3 trial evaluating izokibep for the treatment of moderate-to-severe HS. Specifically, izokibep failed to show statistically significant reduction in abscesses and inflammatory nodules in patients as compared to placebo. On this news, Acelyrin’s stock price fell $17.19 per share, or 61.61%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $10.71 per share on September 13, 2023.

