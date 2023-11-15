Submit Release
Second Victim Dies in NE Shooting

 

The critically injured man from the November 12 shooting has died as detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch continue to investigate the incident.

 

On November 12, 2023, at approximately 10:06 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1500 block of F Street Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two men inside of a residence suffering from gunshot wound injuries. 31-year-old Leon Carter, of Northeast, DC, died at the scene, and 43-year-old Keith Lawrence, of Southeast, DC, was transported to a local hospital where he died on November 14, 2023.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

CCN: 23186040

