ibuyhaus Announces New Lesson on How to Find the Best Real Estate Agents in Oregon and Washington
The free lesson offers insights on finding the best real estate agents and home-buying investors to facilitate faster, easier, and more successful home sales.
Our goal at ibuyhaus is not just to offer the best cash home buying options, but also to empower sellers with knowledge. Our free course is a testament to our community commitment”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading property investment firm, ibuyhaus, announces the expansion of its Fast Home Selling University (FHSU) program with a new lesson aimed at helping home sellers in Oregon and Washington find the best real estate agents. The free lessons can be accessed at https://ibuyhaus.com/blog/find-best-real-estate-agent-oregon-washington
— Dustin McGuirk
The lesson addresses a common challenge for many Portland and Vancouver area home sellers: finding and choosing an agent with the experience to sell their homes quickly and at the best price. It emphasizes the importance of being an excellent client to attract either a top real estate agent or an expert home buyer investor.
A rare insider’s perspective is provided by respected Portland real estate agent Lauren Plant, who currently holds a record-setting number of listings under contract in Portland. Known for her wide local network and ability to sell houses quickly, Lauren shares valuable insights into what makes a top agent selective and how to be a desirable enough client to attract them.
"Understanding the dynamics of the realtor-client relationship is crucial," Lauren explains. "Being a responsive, cooperative, and realistic client increases your chances of attracting top agents who are committed to getting the best price for your home quickly and efficiently."
Lauren highlights that top agents are selective about their clients, due to their proven ability to sell homes faster and at higher prices, underscoring the need for sellers to be quality clients.
Dustin McGuirk believes this lesson will significantly aid sellers. Dustin, a prominent property investor in Portland and owner of ibuyhaus, emphasizes the value of this educational resource. "Our goal at ibuyhaus is not just to offer the best cash home buying options, but also to empower sellers with knowledge. Our free course is a testament to our community commitment," remarks McGuirk.
The lesson explains the essential qualities that sellers must embody to find and retain top-rated real estate agents: promptness in communication, clarity in sale objectives, a spirit of cooperation, and pragmatic expectations in line with market conditions. These traits, coupled with a seller's proactive involvement in the sale process, from accommodating showings to endorsing marketing efforts, signal to agents that a seller is serious and reliable.
Addressing another common question, the lesson also covers how to find and engage top property investors such as Dustin McGuirk. Sellers are urged to practice full transparency about their property's condition and complexities, fostering a straightforward and efficient sale. Understanding the nuances of selling to a cash investor, such as accepting potentially lower offers for distressed properties, is also emphasized.
The lesson will serve as a guide for sellers torn between the traditional agency route and the direct investor “cash” sale. It outlines the trade-offs between the urgency of sale and the desire for maximum profit, enabling sellers to make informed decisions based on their unique circumstances and priorities.
About ibuyhaus:
ibuyhaus (https://www.ibuyhaus.com) is a prominent home buying company in Oregon and Washington, recognized for offering fair cash offers to homeowners wanting a hassle-free and quick sale. The company prioritizes a seamless, efficient, and easy home selling process, with a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and community improvement.
News Editor
United Press Corps
email us here