Wellesley Island Border Patrol Agents Arrested a Male U.S. Citizen and Seized Approximately 68 Pounds of Smuggled Marijuana

THERESA, N.Y. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellesley Island Station seized approximately 68 lbs. of marijuana, smuggled into the United States.

On November 15, Border Patrol agents initiated a traffic stop to perform an immigration inspection on State Route 411. During the inspection and through investigative steps, agents discovered two large garbage bags that contained 65 vacuum sealed packages of marijuana. The packaged marijuana was determined to have a street value of more than $209,000. The trafficking of marijuana in New York state remains illegal under state and federal law.

Located inside two large garbage bags were sixty-five small vacuum sealed marijuana bags that Border Patrol agents discovered, being smuggled into the United States.

“Removing smuggled marijuana helps prevent the financial gain that criminal organizations benefit from,” said Patrol Agent in Charge Andrew Regan. “The partnership the Border Patrol has with our local prosecutors is crucial in the removal of illegal narcotics.”

The male driver, a Unites States citizen, and marijuana was turned over to the Metro-Jefferson County Drug Task Force to face charges for Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the first degree. The subject is currently remanded with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

