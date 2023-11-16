CBP to resume limited operations at San Ysidro Port of Entry’s Pedestrian West facility

SAN YSIDRO, Calif., - Beginning Thursday, November 16, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will resume the San Ysidro Port of Entry’s Pedestrian West northbound operations. The facility will be open seven days per week with limited hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The facility’s southbound operations remain temporarily suspended.

CBP regularly plans for and executes contingency measures to support the overarching agency mission and ensure the safety and wellbeing of those in the agency’s custody. CBP will continue to evaluate the situation along the border and make operational changes as necessary. Stakeholders will be provided with operational updates as they become available.

“We will continue to support CBP’s overarching border security mission while balancing the needs of the traveling public”, said Mariza Marin, Port Director of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. “Our aim is to facilitate lawful trade and travel while also ensuring the safety and security of thousands from the region who cross the border every day.”

Members of the traveling public can monitor vehicle wait times via CBP’s Border Wait Times website or download the Border Wait Times mobile application on their smartphone to assist in planning their travels. Wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

Travelers should familiarize themselves with the Know Before You Go section of CBP’s website to avoid fines and penalties associated with the importation of prohibited items. Know Before You Go brochures are also available at border ports of entry.

If you are a frequent international traveler and have not already become a member of a trusted traveler program, sign up now. For more information, please visit: Official Trusted Traveler Program Website | Department of Homeland Security (dhs.gov).