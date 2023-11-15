Community Land Trust Home for Sale in Arcata

This is a press release from the City of Arcata:

A three-bedroom Community Land Trust home in the Windsong

Neighborhood is for sale.

This two-story duet-style home is recently renovated and located in the Windsong Neighborhood of Arcata at the address 2335 Sherri Court in Arcata. It was built in 2004, has three bedrooms, one and half bathrooms, 1,100 square feet of living space, solar hot water, a one car garage and a photovoltaic system. The home is close to shopping, recreation, public transportation and other services.

The home is part of an affordable Community Land Trust homeownership program for income-eligible buyers and restrictions apply. This home is eligible for the City of Arcata’s Homebuyer Downpayment Assistance for Community Land Trust Acquisition Only Program.

Living space and kitchen of 2335 Sherri Ct.

For more information, please go to the Housing Humboldt website at housinghumboldt.org or contact Beth Matsumoto at [email protected] or call (707) 826-7312 ext. 144.