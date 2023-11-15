Jerry Martien and RLA Jazz Trio Perfoming at Trinidad Town Hall This Friday

Photo of Jerry Martien by Janine Volkmar

The Rocks Along the Coast, Jerry Martien’s poetry chapbook turns 40 this year. Martien will read from that book and from his latest book, Infrastructure, with the jazz stylings of the RLA Trio on Friday, Nov. 17 at Trinidad Town Hall. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. and admission is a sliding scale of $10 to $20.

Martien lived in the oldest house in Trinidad from 1979 to 1983, during what he described as “political times.”

“We stopped an herbicide truck on the highway, made them turn around, and they never came back. It was the time of the herbicide wars, the Central American wars, and the Go-Road.”

If you don’t remember these historic times, come and hear Martien’s poems. If you were there, come and hear Martien’s poems.

Since then, Martien has performed his poetry in multiple venues around Northern California, taught creative writing for a decade at Cal Poly Humboldt, and published numerous poetry chapbooks and three collections of his poems.

The RLA Trio is a collection of three of the top jazz players in the area. They are Tim Randles on keyboards, Mike LaBolle on drums, and Ken Lawrence on bass. Together they create their own unique style of jazz fusion.

Their special guest for the evening will be Gary Lewis on saxophone and flute.

In the second set, Martien will read a poem written after visiting the childhood home of the poet Federico Garcia Lorca (1898-1936) in Spain. “In the middle of the house was this large black grand piano,” Martien said. “Garcia-Lorca said, ‘I’m a musician before I am a poet,” Martien explained. The RLA Trio will play a piece composed by Garcia Lorca in that set.

Martien’s books will be on sale at the event.

For more information, call 707 834-2479

It has to do with love and how love

has everything and nothing

to do with islands.

How it takes so much to be ocean

so little to be rock.

There are no islands left along this coast.

All the rocks have names.