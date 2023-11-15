WISCONSIN, November 15 - An Act to amend 30.69 (3) (d); and to create 30.01 (1ag), 30.01 (1ah), 30.50 (13r), 30.50 (13v) and 30.69 (3) (cm) of the statutes; Relating to: the regulation of wakesurfing and wakeboarding.
Status: S - Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage
Important Actions (newest first)
SB680 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2023-11-15
