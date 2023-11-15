Submit Release
SB685 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-11-15

WISCONSIN, November 15 - An Act to repeal 5.85 (5), 5.86 and 7.03 (1) (c); to renumber and amend 7.52 (1) (a); to amend 5.05 (12), 5.056, 5.84 (1), 5.84 (2), 5.85 (1), 5.87 (1), 5.91 (17), 6.15 (4) (a), 6.15 (4) (b), 6.29 (2) (am), 6.55 (2) (cs), 6.56 (3m), 6.79 (2) (dm), 6.86 (1) (b), 6.87 (6), 6.88 (1), 6.88 (2), 7.15 (1) (cm), 7.37 (12), 7.51 (1), 7.52 (2), 7.52 (3) (a), 7.52 (4) (a), 7.52 (9) and 54.25 (2) (c) 1. g.; and to create 5.05 (5g), 5.057, 6.88 (4), 7.15 (16), 7.52 (1) (d) to (h), 7.52 (10), 7.52 (11), 66.0512 and 756.04 (11) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: transmitting and canvassing absentee ballots, use of central counting locations, election night reporting, whistleblower protection for municipal clerks, notifications and verifications concerning citizenship status, court determinations of incompetency and ineligibility to vote, and providing a penalty. (FE)

