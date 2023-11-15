SB688 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government - 2023-11-15

WISCONSIN, November 15 - An Act to renumber and amend 59.52 (29) (a), 60.47 (5) and 62.15 (1); to amend 60.47 (2) (a), 60.47 (2) (b), 60.47 (3), 60.47 (4), 60.47 (5) (title), 66.0901 (1) (as), 66.0901 (1m) (a) (intro.), 66.0901 (1m) (b) and 119.04 (1); and to create 59.52 (29) (am), 59.52 (29) (c) 2., 60.47 (1) (am), 60.47 (2m), 60.47 (5) (c), 62.15 (1) (b), 120.12 (5m) and 120.127 of the statutes; Relating to: local government competitive bidding thresholds and requiring school districts to utilize competitive bidding. (FE)