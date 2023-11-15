WISCONSIN, November 15 - An Act to amend 187.11 of the statutes; Relating to: specifying Crossroads College as the entity in which the Church of Christ's property vests if the Church of Christ becomes defunct or is dissolved.
Status: S - Government Operations
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb687
You just read:
SB687 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2023-11-15
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.