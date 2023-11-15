Submit Release
SB687 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2023-11-15

WISCONSIN, November 15 - An Act to amend 187.11 of the statutes; Relating to: specifying Crossroads College as the entity in which the Church of Christ's property vests if the Church of Christ becomes defunct or is dissolved.

Status: S - Government Operations

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb687

