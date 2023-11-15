Commissioning of a glass processing enterprise "Shishakor" LLC in Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, November 15 - On November 15, in continuation of his working visit in the city of Khujand, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a glass processing plant "Shishakor" LLC.

Based on the instructions of the Head of State Emomali Rahmon, the glass processing plant was built by businessmen Umarkhoja Buzrukov and Nuriddin Husaynov in anticipation of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The capacity of the new industrial facility is to process up to 8 thousand square meters of glass per month. In case of full activation of other stages of the enterprise, it will be possible to process up to 27 thousand square meters of construction glass per month.

Currently, 20 people are employed in the enterprise, and with the commissioning of other production lines, the number of workers will be increased to 50 people. Most of the glass processing operations are automated.

It was reported that raw materials are imported and processed. By means of digital technology, the bottles are converted into two-fold, three-fold and four-fold in the same plant and adapted to the climate of the region. The plant processes multi-functional coated building glass and produces neat and beautiful components of various shapes and sizes.

The products of LLC "Shishakor" are intended for use in the protective parts of modern staircases, entrances of buildings, glazing of exterior parts of buildings, construction of high-rise buildings using the method of glazing, placing patterns on the surface of glass, glazing of interior buildings and other household equipment for residential and office buildings.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon was informed that the devices and equipment of "Shishakor" JSC had been imported from Italy, Russia and China and are considered as the state-of-the-art technology.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, during his visit, expressed his opinion about the state support of the private sector in order to contribute more to the rapid industrialization of the country, praised the activity of the new production capacity and evaluated the creative initiative of entrepreneurs in the direction of following the constructive actions of the state leadership and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the area of creating jobs and increasing the volume of production as a great example of patriotism.