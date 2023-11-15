Opening of "Marmed" international medical center in Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, November 15 - On November 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened "Marmed" international medical center in the 12th district of Khujand city.

The healthcare facility was built as part of preparations for the 35th anniversary of the state independence and consists of 6 floors, a basement and 36 beds. Applicants can use the canteen and swimming pool services at the same time as diagnosis and treatment.

In the new medical center, diagnosis and treatment and many types of surgery, such as jaw, face, eyes and internal organs, are carried out with the latest equipment.

President Emomali Rahmon assessed the adjustment of opportunities in the social sphere to the needs of the times as one of the main goals of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and instructed the relevant officials of the field, workers and specialists to provide high-level services to the patients.

There are rooms for registration, diagnosis and treatment, blood analysis and two rooms for surgery.

In total, more than 30 highly qualified specialists are employed here.

Devices for diagnosis and treatment are imported from Korea, Turkiye, China and Europe. The construction of the building and prioritizing the modern experience has made it possible for the service process to take place automatically.

The Head of State tasked the employees to learn the nuances of work through modern technology, improve professional skills and use the available opportunities to provide high-level services.

Specialists from Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkiye and India are invited to perform complex surgeries and treatments.

The process of professional improvement of doctors is carried out in a practical way in cooperation with other medical institutions of the country.

The start of operation of a new medical center, the introduction of modern equipment and the involvement of highly qualified specialists allow to provide quality services to the applicants.