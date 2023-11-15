Putting into operation of a workshop for the production of soft chairs "Archa" in Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, November 15 - On November 15, in continuation of his working visit in the city of Khujand, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited "Sughd" Free Economic Zone and put into operation a workshop for the production of soft chairs "Archa", which was founded and opened under "Fortuna and Company" LLC.

In order to increase the variety of items, to meet the demands of the domestic market and to increase the volume of exports, the founders of "Fortuna and Company" LLC are in the process of establishing and operating a new workshop, which mainly produces soft chairs and wooden furniture that makes a significant and worthy contribution to the cause of rapid industrialization of the country.

In order to get acquainted with the production process, the founders informed the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon that 47 different modern devices and equipment were brought from Italy and Turkiye for the preparation of soft chairs and wooden furniture.

The new workshop has the possibility to produce up to 100 types of soft chairs and special wooden furniture, and 60 local residents got permanent jobs, more than 40 of them are women and girls.

In total, the annual capacity of the workshop is 30,000 different soft chairs, and the production process of products consists of several stages, including processing and preparation of natural wood, determining the size of the chair parts, grinding, decoration with paint and other necessary materials, selection and sewing of fabric with beautiful and attractive design. The officials of the workshop stated that step by step, with the full use of existing capacity and opportunities, they will increase the volume of production to more than 20 million somoni.

President Emomali Rahmon visited the exhibition of various items produced by the company's enterprises, including doors and windows, various furniture for the home, kitchen, office, soft chairs and other decorative materials made of wood, and appreciated their quality. It was also instructed to export soft chairs and wooden furniture abroad along with providing the domestic market.

The Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, directed the founders of "Fortuna and Company" LLC to study the domestic and foreign markets in all respects and increase the volume of production of competitive and import-substituting products.