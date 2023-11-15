Commissioning of "Axon" diagnostic and treatment center of "Nargiz" LLC in the city of Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, November 15 - On November 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during his working trip in Khujand city, commissioned "Axon" diagnostic and treatment center of "Nargiz" LLC and got acquainted with the modern conditions of its services.

Diagnostic and treatment center "Axon" was established in a three-story building on the territory of Sangin Kutfiddinov regional clinical hospital after reconstruction and equipping by a domestic businessman as part of improvement measures to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Republic of Tajikistan's independence on the basis of a public-private partnership project.

On the first and second floors of the building there is a reception, a pre-admission consultation room, an endovideo surgery room, a laser surgery room for leg veins, a dental room, and 72-bed wards.

On the third floor, the administration of the diagnostic and treatment center operates. In the basement of the institution there are clinical and biochemical laboratories, physiotherapy department, diagnostic rooms for electrocardiogram, ultrasound, colonoscopy, etc., which are equipped with modern equipment. In total, modern diagnostic and therapeutic equipment and accessories were purchased for the new diagnostic and treatment center "Axon" for the amount of 2 million somoni.

In this new private medical institution, 50 qualified doctors and mid-level medical staff are permanently employed. Surgeons, internists, cardiologists and psychiatrists, ear, nose and throat doctors, gynecologists and mammologists, dentists and laboratory specialists work in the center for outpatient and inpatient treatment.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon, after familiarizing himself with the conditions provided in modern medical facilities, appreciated the initiative of the founder of "Axon" diagnostic and treatment center, businessman Rustam Usmonov, as a contribution to the development and improvement of the level and quality of medical services to the population, and guided the employees of the center for the effective use of these conditions for the honest, quality service and good communication with the patients.