VFS INVESTIGATION ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Investigation into VinFast Auto Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces an investigation into potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS; VFSWW) focused on whether VinFast and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors (the “VinFast Investigation”).



THE COMPANY: VinFast Auto Ltd. – an automotive manufacturer doing business in Vietnam and the United States – previously operated as a blank check company, also referred to as a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). On August 14, 2023, VinFast announced that it had completed its business combination with Black Spade Acquisition Co. VinFast’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbols “VFS” and “VFSWW,” respectively.

THE INVESTIGATION: Since announcing the completion of the business combination, VinFast’s ordinary shares have traded as high as $82.35 per share. As of the November 15, 2023 close, VinFast’s ordinary shares traded at $6.17 per share, a drop of more than 92%.

