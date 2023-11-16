Phoenix Group PLC Announces Commencement of Offer Period for Upcoming IPO

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Group PLC, UAE's homegrown crypto powerhouse is set to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Co-founded by visionary blockchain and cryptocurrency veterans, Bijan Alizadehfard and Munaf Ali are excited to announce the region's first privately owned crypto and blockchain conglomerate listing in Abu Dhabi.

A leading innovator in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, is pleased to announce the start of its offer period beginning November 16, 2023. This milestone marks the availability of 907,323,529 shares at an offer price of AED 1.50 per share, opening up a window of opportunity for investors to be a part of Phoenix Group's growth journey.

The offer period, extending until November 18, 2023, will enable investors to partake in a 17.64% stake of the company's share capital, which prior to the offering stands at 5,141,500,000 shares. This offering is a testament to Phoenix Group's commitment to innovation and its strategic position in the burgeoning Middle Eastern crypto economy.

Phoenix Group ensures a streamlined process for all potential subscribers with the Lead Receiving Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, and the Lead Manager, International Securities LLC, orchestrating the offering. The company has made provisions for both retail and professional investors, with a focus on inclusivity and transparency.

This offering comes at a time when Phoenix Group is expanding its influence and is poised for significant growth. The company's robust adaptability and progressive strategies have established it as an outstanding investment choice for those seeking to capitalize on this promising venture.

Investors are invited to apply for shares within the offer period and be a part of Phoenix Group's exciting future. For detailed information on the subscription process and to view the prospectus, please visit the Phoenix Group website or contact the Lead Receiving Bank.

About Phoenix Group PLC

Phoenix Group PLC is at the forefront of the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors, offering innovative solutions and expansive growth potential within the Middle East and beyond.

