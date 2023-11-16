EarlyBirds Pioneers Open Innovation in Government Procurement: Unlocking Potential, Enhancing Efficiency, and Fostering Innovation

Forde, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian company, believes in the importance of innovation in government procurement and as such wants to assist government organisations by unlocking the potential of open innovation for the public sector. Traditional procurement methods used by governments are frequently more time consuming and are usually much less flexible when there is a need for change. For instance, the social care and health care sectors often suffer from significant delays as a result of the inflexibility and slowness of conventional procurement strategies. The problem is that many government purchasing agencies prefer to use traditional technologies, which serves as a barrier to innovation. To stimulate innovation in government procurement those interested can check out how to become an early adopter by visiting https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

EarlyBirds is offering a business to business (B2B) open innovation platform that provides a way for early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to work together to hasten technology adoption and advancement. This open innovation approach offers a lot of benefits such as higher efficiency, cost savings, and innovation results. For example, governments have been able to save on research and development costs and have been able avoid costly mistakes through the use of the EarlyBirds open innovation system. Open innovation has also allowed governments to become more trustworthy by sharing information to the public. Furthermore, open innovation has stimulated more creativity and innovation in government agencies.

Recently, government procurement has increasingly become the focus of the innovation agenda due to a number of reasons. One is the rising concern about budgets, which is why governments are looking for ways to better use public funds. Another reason is that government procurement is a vital demand-side instrument that governments can use to guide the economy into a more sustainable direction.

Mr Kris Poria, CEO and co-founder of EarlyBirds, says, “As an early adopter you are a leader or influencer in your government agency who understands the value of innovation with a strong desire to identify new and disruptive innovators to seize opportunities to solve challenges. Working with EarlyBirds you can solve challenges in your agency using actionable innovation from innovators (startups, scaleups and mature organisations). For instance, with our open innovation platform, we are revolutionizing government procurement through open innovation.”

In general, there are a number of challenges for government procurement agencies when trying to implement innovation in public procurement. EarlyBirds can help by reducing the costs incurred by government procurement agencies in looking for innovative solutions and implementing them. The EarlyBirds platform streamlines the process of looking for an appropriate innovation to implement and thereby reduces the total cost of adopting a particular innovation.

EarlyBirds is the creator of an open source innovation ecosystem that allows innovators, SMEs, and early adopters to develop partnerships to speed up the adoption of advanced and disruptive technology. One of the key goals of this B2B marketplace is to make it easier for innovators in government agencies to discover relevant technology innovations that they can use for solving problems and challenges facing their agency.

EarlyBirds also offers assisted programs to help early adopters by allowing independent consultants and subject matter experts to work directly with early adopters in defining the challenges they are facing and the resolution of such challenges confidentially and securely. The Explorer Program provides the innovation as a service for the whole government procurement agency including subscription to the EarlyBirds platform. It also includes a dedicated subject matter expert who works closely with the government procurement agency to identify opportunities for innovation in the procurement process so that the relevant innovators are introduced regularly to solve specific challenges. After the completion of this program, the government procurement early adopter will receive a roadmap of the various options. Meanwhile, the Challenger Program is for those who prefer to focus on one specific challenge at one time for the government procurement agency.

