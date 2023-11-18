Team Cookie Earned ‘Good AI Awards 2023’ special award at IAAE
“For leading a good AI enterprise culture… the only PR company to win" Awarded alongside Leading companies such as AWS Korea, Salesforce, and 42MaruSEOUL, SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, November 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -Awarded alongside Leading companies such as AWS Korea, Salesforce, and 42Maru as well as world-renowned scholars, Professor Stuart Russell
-“For leading a good AI enterprise culture and supporting AI tech startups… the only PR company to win.
A PR start-up company that has been in business for a little over a year has attracted attention by winning the "Good AI Awards 2023," which comprehensively evaluates and selects companies and researchers that value both AI technology and ethics.
Team Cookie (CEO: Taejoon Ryu), a tech startup strategy PR specialist, announced that it has won a special award in the enterprise category at the Good AI Awards 2023, hosted by the International Association for Artificial Intelligence & Ethics (IAAE) on 17th Nov.
This Award, held for the second time this year, is organized by the IAAE and sponsored by the National Information Society Agency (NIA) and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA). In particular, the awards recognize companies and researchers who emphasize both AI technology and ethics. Last year, in the corporate category, ▲LG AI Research Institute won the grand prize, ▲KB Kookmin Bank won the first prize, and ▲42Maru won the second prize. In the individual category, Jung-wook Moon, director of the Korea Information Society Development Institute(KISDI), Myuhng-joo Kim, director of the Barun ICT at Seoul Women's University, Chan-gyu Lee, director of the Humanities Research Institute at Chung-Ang University, and Dae-won Kim, head of the Tech for good committee at Kakao were selected.
In the company category, more than 50 eligible companies applied for the award, and a total of 11 companies were finally selected. ▲AWS Korea and Salesforce won the NIA Chairman's Award, ▲42maru, and Genesis Lab won the Judges' Award, and ▲Thingsflow and Team cookie won special awards. In the individual category, Stuart Russell, professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, ▲Toby Walsh, professor of artificial intelligence at the University of New South Wales, Australia, were selected as world-renowned AI scholars. In line with its ambition to select domestic and international companies and individuals in each field who have contributed to the development of the artificial intelligence industry based on reliable technology, the awards included global companies and world-renowned scholars, solidifying its position as a representative AI award ceremony in Korea.
Team Cookie was honored with a special award in the Enterprise category at this year’s awards, making it the only PR company to win. Team Cookie is a PR consulting agency specializing in tech startups that was founded in 2022. It was co-founded by CEO Tae-joon Ryu, who started as a journalist and worked on business development in Fintech startup and branding leader MCN corporate; PR Director Ki-tae Lim who worked as PR lead at Namyang Dairy and Kleannara, in the paper industry and brand manager at Samyang Foods; Content Director Young-woo Cha who worked as an editor in Runner’s World Korea the biggest running magazine on global and mobility startup VCNC serviced TADA. They have been supporting top innovative companies in the industry of AI, blockchain, edtech, K-pop fandom platforms, HR tech, and retail tech startups.
"The 2nd 'Good AI Awards' was selected based on AI technology, AI ethics compliance, social contribution, and growth potential," said Changbae Jeon, director of the IAAE. “Team Cookie is in charge of external communications with AI startups and related organizations with the best technology and ethics, such as WRTN, Liner, Twelve Labs, Thingsflow and BHSN. It is leading the culture of ‘good AI companies’ and is the only PR company to be nameded a winner because it is a good company that supports ethical AI startups.”
"We are honored to be invited to participate in Korea's leading AI award ceremony alongside global companies and world-renowned scholars," said Taejoon Ryu, CEO of Team Cookie. "Thanks to our great partners, we will continue to grow as a company that helps the startup ecosystem in a small way, in line with our mission to increase the value of innovative companies with stories."
Kitae Lim
Frontier Global
jayden@frontierglobal.biz
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn