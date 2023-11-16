Choiseul Province Taro Runway Upgrade allows all Weather Flying.

Taro Airfield in the Choiseul Provincial Capital is now among the safest in the country, thanks to the Governments of Australia and New Zealand for funding its upgrade.

The upgraded facility handed over to the government on the 10th November included a 960 meter runway, chip sealed for all weather use and equipped with Solar ground lighting System for night flights making the airport one of the safest in the country.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP was honored to officially open and receive the Taro upgraded Airfield, a testament to the “Anzac Spirit.”

Prime Minister Sogavare was…“very grateful and sincerely thanked both the Australian & New Zealand government for a Job well done on the Taro Upgraded Airport successful completion. This is a testament to our ongoing cooperation. The Government and people of Solomon Islands thank Australia and New Zealand’s continuous assistance to the country.”

Both the Australian High Commissioner H.E Rod Hilton and the New Zealand High Commissioner H.E Jonathan Schwass pledged to continue supporting the country into the future.

Australia and New Zealand are more than satisfied that the airfield upgrade will boost business opportunities in Taro and Choiseul province as a whole.

The Choiseul Provincial Premier, Hon. Tongoua Tabe appreciated the Sogavare-led government and its partners for the upgraded airfield infrastructure.

The Government anticipates more provincial airfield upgrade in the coming year.

PM Sogavare & Choiseul Premier Tabe joined by NZ HE Jonathan Schwass(L)& Australia HE Rod Hilton cutting a Cake to mark the Official Opening of the Taro Airport

OPMC Press