JICA SDGs Global Leaders Scholarship (Undergrad) Deadline Reminder

 

The Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC) would like to kindly remind SIG Officials of the following JICA Scholarship Program deadline.

  1. SDGs Global Leaders Scholarship Program (Undergrad)

Deadline to MNPDC: Monday 20th November 2023 no later than 4:30pm.

Please kindly note that the following requirements are mandatory and MUST be submitted to MNPDC on the due date:

  1. Complete Application form (Application must be typed and not handwritten)
  2. Career Plan (Fill the Career after Graduation section only)
  3. Certified copies academic certificates
  4. Certified copies of academic transcripts
  5. Formal endorsement letter signed by the PS/DS of ministry.
  6. 2x ID sized certified photos
  7. Copy of Passport Bio Page
  8. English Language Core Certificate (If you do not have one, please request a confirmation letter from your previous institution stating that English is the language of instruction)

Kindly find attach the following.

  • General Information (Undergrad)
  • Application form
  • University Information (Undergrad)
  • Career Plan

For further enquiries please do not hesitate to contact Ms. Trudy Ramo on email TRamo@mnpdc.gov.sb or Ms Matsuko Pelomo on email MPelomo@mnpdc.gov.sb or call 38255/56 ext. 208.

MNPDC Press

