Solomon Islands Signs the new OACPS-EU Partnership Agreement – the “Samoa Agreement.”

Solomon Islands has signed the Samoa Agreement, setting the framework for the conduct of cooperation and relations between members of the Organization of the African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS) and the European Union (EU), that will span for the next 20 years.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Hon. Jeremiah Manele represented Solomon Islands at the Signing Ceremony of the Samoa Agreement, that was held in Apia, on Wednesday 15 November 2023.

The Samoa Agreement is the successor of the Cotonou Agreement, which expired in 2020.

The agreement aims to strengthen the development priorities of the OACPS and the EU, to address global challenges together, including through cooperation in the international fora, in a modernized framework.

The Samoa Agreement has a common foundation agreement, that applies to both Parties. Additionally, it includes three specific regional protocols for the African, Caribbean, and Pacific regions’, addressing their specific and unique priorities.

The Solomon Islands Government will be in close consultation with relevant stakeholders in implementing the operationalization of the Samoa Agreement and the Pacific Regional Protocol, through regional and national mechanisms.

MFAET PRESS