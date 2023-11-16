Royalton Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23B2005418
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/15/23 0849 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 243 VT RT 132, Strafford
VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications
ACCUSED: Michael A. Taylor
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT
VICTIM: Newton School Staff member
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/15/2023 at approximately 0849 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a threat to a staff member of The Newton School in Strafford. Troopers responded and the investigation determined that Taylor placed a phone call to the school which raised an alarm for safety. He conducted himself in a manner that met the elements for the violation of Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications. Troopers cited Taylor to answer to the charges on the date and time seen below.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/2023 at 08:00 hours
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.