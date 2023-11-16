Royalton Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23B2005418

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/15/23 0849 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 243 VT RT 132, Strafford

VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications

ACCUSED: Michael A. Taylor

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT

VICTIM: Newton School Staff member

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/15/2023 at approximately 0849 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a threat to a staff member of The Newton School in Strafford. Troopers responded and the investigation determined that Taylor placed a phone call to the school which raised an alarm for safety. He conducted himself in a manner that met the elements for the violation of Disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications. Troopers cited Taylor to answer to the charges on the date and time seen below.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/29/2023 at 08:00 hours

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

