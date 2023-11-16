PM calls for Hungary’s cooperation, support in judicial activities

VIETNAM, November 16 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has suggested Hungary cooperate and support Việt Nam in institution building and perfection, digital transformation, and personnel training to serve the judicial sector.

At a reception for Hungarian Minister of Justice Bence Tuzson in Hà Nội on Wednesday, PM Chính highlighted the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, and thanked Hungary for its support to Việt Nam in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, thus helping the country recover in all spheres.

The host and guest noted with pleasure positive development steps of the Việt Nam-Hungary relations across fields, including the judicial sector, especially after the two countries elevated their relationship to a comprehensive partnership on the occasion of the Hungary visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam's Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng in 2018.

PM Chính expressed his hope that the two sides will deepen the partnership in a more practical and effective way, and maintain their cooperation and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums, especially the United Nations (UN).

For his part, Tuzson noted his admiration for Việt Nam's outstanding development steps over the past time, and informed the PM about the outcomes of the talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Lê Thành Long, during which they agreed on orientations and solutions to boost cooperation between the two Ministries of Justice and signed a letter of intend on cooperation in personnel training.

PM Chính emphasised that the Party and State of Vietnam always create conditions for ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Justice, to tighten bilateral relations with the Hungarian Ministry of Justice in law and justice.

On this occasion, Tuzson conveyed the invitation of the Hungarian PM to PM Chính to pay an official visit to Hungary. The host leader accepted the invitation with pleasure, and asked the minister to convey his invitation to the Hungarian PM to visit Việt Nam. — VNS