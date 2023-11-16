Submit Release
Lt. Gen. John Healy speaks at Airlift/Tanker Association Convention

Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, delivers his keynote address during the 55th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Convention, Nov. 11, 2023, in Grapevine, Texas. This year’s conference featured ten keynote speakers and 20 seminars centering on forging mobility warriors that effectively project the Joint Force and America’s lethality. Additionally, 70 industry partners proposed 89 solutions to AMC leadership, aiming to advance mobility capabilities and eliminate mobility gaps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez)

