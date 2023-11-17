New Book, "Embody Your Inner Goddess: A Guided Journey to Radical Wholeness” Set to Inspire Women Everywhere on 12/1/23"
Lauren Leduc, a yoga teacher, visionary author, and spiritual guide, invites readers on a profound exploration of self-discovery with her first book release.
Lauren Leduc, a yoga teacher, visionary author, and spiritual guide, invites readers on a profound exploration of self-discovery with the release of her new book, "Embody Your Inner Goddess: A Guided Journey to Radical Wholeness." This compelling spiritual self-help book and feminist manifesto are set to be available in ebook format on November 24, 2023, followed by the paperback release on December 1, 2023, accessible wherever books are sold.
About the Book:
"Embody Your Inner Goddess" serves as a roadmap to radical self-transformation, urging readers to shed societal conditioning, embrace their inner divinity, and emerge as authentic, unapologetic beings in the world. Lauren Leduc skillfully integrates personal narratives with empowering spiritual truths, offering a unique and transformative seven-week journey through the chakra system, from root to crown.
Key Highlights:
Spiritual Self-Help & Feminist Manifesto: This book combines the power of spiritual self-help with a feminist perspective, empowering readers to break free from societal constraints and embrace their true selves.
Seven-Week Journey: Leduc guides readers through a comprehensive exploration of the chakra system, providing a structured and accessible path for self-inquiry, healing, and personal growth.
Personal Tales and Practical Tools: Weaving personal anecdotes with practical tools, the author creates a rich tapestry that encourages readers to heal, grow, and fully express themselves.
Author: Lauren Leduc
Lauren Leduc, owner of True Love Yoga, is a seasoned spiritual guide, author, and mama dedicated to helping individuals tap into their inner wisdom and power. With a background in yoga and a passion for empowering others, Leduc brings a unique blend of knowledge, compassion, and authenticity to her writing.
Release Dates:
Ebook: November 24, 2023
Paperback: December 1, 2023
Availability:
"Embody Your Inner Goddess: A Guided Journey to Radical Wholeness" will be available for purchase in both ebook and paperback formats at major bookstores and online retailers.
For interviews, book signings, and additional information, please contact Lauren Leduc through her website laurenleduc.com or follow her on Instagram @iamlaurenleduc.
About Lauren Leduc:
Lauren Leduc is a visionary, yoga teacher, intuitive, mentor, and mama. With the special gift of cultivating community and creating accessible experiences, Lauren has taught thousands of students with her approachable and intelligent methodology. She is compassionate, thoughtful, and deeply invested in creating opportunities for others to grow and shine.
At age 17, Lauren was diagnosed with anorexia, which spiraled into a decade of anxiety, depression, medical problems, and a feeling of purposelessness. With a great deal of support from family and loved ones, Lauren discovered a plethora of tools and methodologies to heal herself, tap into her gifts, and ultimately become a beacon of inspiration for others on the spiritual path.
Lauren founded True Love Yoga, Kansas City’s Premiere Pay-What-You-Can Yoga Studio in 2015. Eight years later, True Love Yoga is thriving with a plethora of trauma-informed yoga classes and a yoga teacher training program that has certified 125 yoga teachers and counting. Lauren’s True Love Yoga 200hr Yoga Teacher Training is widely known for its culturally respectful approach, deep roots in yoga philosophy, and a firm commitment to safe and intelligent teaching methodology.
Lauren’s greatest current spiritual passion is harnessing the Sacred Feminine and guiding women and femmes to love themselves and embrace wholeness. She believes awakening feminine folks to their power will be the catalyst for creating a more peaceful and loving world. Lauren has channeled her life experience, expertise, and passion into her first book, Embody Your Inner Goddess: A Guided Path to Radical Wholeness.
Lauren also loves exploring all things Spirituality with her bestie, Rashida, on Your Spiritual Besties Podcast where they explore anything and everything from the mundane to the mystical.
When she isn’t working with clients, creating courses, leading international retreats, teaching yoga, writing, or running her business, you can find Lauren soaking in time with her husband and two-year-old, working on her garden, enjoying lake life, and watching shows about baking and drag queens.
"Embody Your Inner Goddess: A Guided Journey to Radical Wholeness" is not just a book; it's an invitation to embark on a life-altering adventure of self-discovery and empowerment.
