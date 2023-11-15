Dive industry perspectives on threats to coral reefs: a comparative study across four Asia-Pacific countries

The combined effects of climate change, marine tourism and other stressors threaten the ecological and economic sustainability of coral reefs. This study investigates dive industry stakeholder awareness of the threats to coral reefs through structured interviews with Dive Masters, company managers and marine management agencies in Vietnam, Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia. Stakeholders from all locations have observed degradation of local reefs. Destructive fishing was identified as the principal threat in all regions except Australia. Most participants identified threats from climate change and marine tourism. There was a lack of awareness about ocean acidification by all participants from Maluku, Indonesia. However, ocean acidification could make coral more fragile and, therefore, vulnerable to diver-induced damage. The majority of Dive Masters across all regions provide pre-dive briefings to reduce diver impacts and participate in environmental activities to protect local reefs. Stakeholders in three regions thought there was capacity to expand the local dive industry. However, in Nha Trang Vietnam, most industry stakeholders thought they were at, or exceeded, carrying capacity, whereas marine management employees thought there was room to expand. This study highlights an opportunity to improve diver education on the vulnerability of coral to damage in acidifying oceans. This study also identifies various non-regulatory and regulatory strategies used to reduce diver impacts, emphasising the value of multi-national knowledge sharing between the dive industry and regulatory agencies for adaptive management.

HIGHLIGHTS

Dive industry stakeholders are concerned about threats to coral reefs.

Impacts from diving activities were recognised in three of four regions.

There was great discrepancy between regions in the awareness of ocean acidification.

Most dive industry stakeholders are engaged in marine conservation activities.

Some marine managers and industry stakeholders had discrepant views on diver carrying capacity

Benkendorff K., Ngoc Q. T. K., Ab Lah R., Ode I., Dimmock K., Trinh D. T., Banda-Marquez A. & Limmon G., 2023. Dive industry perspectives on threats to coral reefs: a comparative study across four Asia-Pacific countries. APN Science Bulletin 13(1): 224-240. Article.

