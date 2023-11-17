ADVENTURES IN GOOD COMPANY ANNOUNCES NEW TOURS FOR 2024
For Women Embracing Adventure at Every Age and Life Stage
Our upcoming tours in 2024 embody our commitment to fostering meaningful connections with nature, culture, and the communities we visit.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventures in Good Company (AGC), a prominent provider of women's adventure tours, announces the release of their 2024 itineraries, promising enriching experiences in diverse global destinations.

Adventures Down Under: Tasmania and Southern Australia
On this tour, guests will explore the diverse landscapes of Victoria and Tasmania. The vibrant city life of Melbourne, graffitied laneways, and indigenous culture await exploration. The lodge-to-lodge trek along the Great Ocean Road promises stunning coastal scenery, wildlife encounters, and views of the Twelve Apostles. In Tasmania, the allure of Hobart, waterfront kayaking, and the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) provide unique experiences. The Three Capes Walk offers trekking high above the trees for magnificent views, with nights in private lodges within Tasman National Park for peace and serenity. Maximum group size: 14.
Dates and cost: February 18 to March 02, 2024, for $9695.00.
Trip Level: Designed for women in very good physical condition (level 3).
Exploring the Galapagos Islands by Yacht
The Galapagos is a land defined by rugged volcanic landscapes and a wealth of wildlife unique to this unforgettable archipelago. This intimate adventure unfolds aboard a first-class motor yacht, the Beluga, allowing guests to explore red coral beaches, secluded coves, and sunken caves. Guests will discover the wonders of the Central and Western Islands, including Western Isabela and Fernandina, witnessing incredible wildlife and biodiversity, from sea lions and penguins to giant tortoises and blue-footed boobies. Highlights include snorkelling among colorful fish, swimming with sea lions, and exploring ancient pirate coves.
Dates and cost: May 6 to May 15, 2024, at $8995.00.
Trip Level: Designed for women in good physical condition (level 2).
Hiking England's Lake District
This captivating journey will take guests through the timeless landscapes of England's Lake District. Starting in the Southern Lakes and winding through the heart of this protected National Park, a small group of up to 14 participants will traverse uncrowded paths, exploring glacial ribbon lakes, rugged fells, and charming villages that have inspired literary giants like William Wordsworth and Beatrix Potter. This immersive adventure blends scenic hiking with cultural exploration, offering quintessential viewpoints, encounters with nature's beauty, and a chance for guests to savor the charm of local pubs.
Dates and cost: September 15 to September 23, 2024, for $5795.00.
Trip Level: Suitable for women in very good physical condition with hiking experience (level 4).
Tanzania Journey: Ngorongoro Highlands Trek and Wildlife Safari
This two-week adventure will take up to 12 guests through the heart of Northern Tanzania. This Ngorongoro Highlands Trekking and Safari trip offers the perfect blend of multi-day trekking, thrilling safaris, and immersive cultural experiences. Guests will trek off the beaten path on a three-day, two-night "glamping" journey through the Ngorongoro Highlands, encountering zebras, flamingos, and giraffes alongside local naturalist guides. Highlights will include staying in the luxury of tented camps under the stars. On safari drives in renowned national parks such as Tarangire, Lake Manyara, and the Serengeti, guests will have the opportunity to spot Tanzania's Big 5 in their natural habitats. Each night, guests will unwind in comfortable accommodations, from historic lodges to canvas camping gear, ensuring a journey of comfort and adventure.
Dates and cost: June 17 to June 29, 2024, for $8895.00.
Trip Level: Designed for women in very good physical condition (fitness rating 3).
Slackpacking Connecticut
On this tour, guests will discover the scenic beauty and historical charm of Connecticut along the Appalachian Trail with Adventures in Good Company's Slackpacking expedition. This trip combines well-maintained trails through hardwood forests, babbling brooks, and long-range views of valleys and waterfalls. Covering approximately 52 miles, hikers will complete the entire Connecticut section of the AT, experiencing varied terrain with daily distances ranging from 4.2 to 13.2 miles. Highlights include climbing Bear Mountain, exploring historic villages, and enjoying downtime at Clover Brooke Farm and Kent Falls State Park. The trip offers a unique twist with slackpacking, allowing participants to carry only what's needed for the day while returning each evening to the regal Pines Mansion in Pine Plains, NY, for a comfortable bed and hot shower.
Dates and cost: September 22 to September 29, 2024, for $3350.00.
Trip Level: Rated level 4 on AGC’s fitness scale, suitable for those in excellent physical condition with hiking experience.
In alignment with its commitment to supporting local communities, AGC strives to collaborate with women-led businesses, fostering sustainable and responsible tourism practices.
"Cultivating unforgettable travel experiences that empower women to connect with the world and each other lies at the heart of Adventures in Good Company. Our upcoming tours in 2024 embody our commitment to fostering meaningful connections with nature, culture, and the communities we visit. We are excited to continue our journey of exploration and discovery, working alongside women-led businesses to create a positive impact in the destinations we explore" - Kelly Kimple, CEO, Adventures in Good Company.
AGC continues to enhance their tours to ensure that they remain the number-one choice for adventurous women. With tours to more than 100 destinations worldwide, AGC unlocks the doors to a worry-free world of adventure, carefully crafting itineraries that foster a strong sense of camaraderie among women, while also deepening their connection with nature and diverse cultures.
About Adventures in Good Company
Adventures in Good Company is a leading provider of outdoor adventure trips designed exclusively for women. With a passion for empowering women through transformative travel experiences, Adventures in Good Company offers a diverse range of guided tours and expeditions to captivating destinations around the world. With a focus on fostering camaraderie, personal growth, and connection with nature, each adventure is thoughtfully crafted to provide unforgettable moments, build confidence, and create lifelong memories. Founded in 1999, Adventures in Good Company continues to inspire and empower women of all ages and backgrounds to embrace the joy and adventure of outdoor exploration. For more information, visit www.adventuresingoodcompany.com
