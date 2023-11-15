Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis

CANADA, November 15 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The prime ministers discussed the state of the economy. They highlighted the close ties between Canada and Greece and looked forward to opportunities to continue strengthening relations, including through trade and investment.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East. Prime Minister Trudeau thanked Prime Minister Mitsotakis for Greece’s critical role in supporting the assisted departure of Canadians in the region by facilitating their travel through Athens.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Mitsotakis unequivocally condemned Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself, in accordance with international law.

The two leaders shared grief over the disturbing loss of civilian life and expressed deep concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. They emphasized the need to protect civilians and the importance of ensuring unimpeded access to live-saving humanitarian aid for civilians. They discussed ways to facilitate the delivery of this aid, including through humanitarian corridors.

The prime ministers underscored the importance of working with partners in the Middle East toward a future where Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace, security, and dignity, without fear.

The leaders also exchanged views on the importance of upholding and respecting the rule of law as well as the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Mitsotakis agreed to remain in regular contact and to continue collaborating on shared priorities.