VARIETY and Jewish Life Television Partner to Broadcast “The State of Antisemitism” on JLTV

JLTV Will Premiere Variety’s The State of Antisemitism" on Sunday, November 19th at 9:00PM ET/PT

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 5, 2023, Variety announced its inaugural Antisemitism & Hollywood Summit. Little did the organizers know that two days later, Israel would face its worst terrorist attack in the history of the nation, with October 7th becoming the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. When the Summit was held nearly two weeks later, its participants could not ignore the trauma of the moment, coupled with the simultaneous anger and fragility that they each felt.

To amplify the critically important message of the Summit – that Hollywood plays a vital role as storytellers that can fight Antisemitism – Variety and Jewish Life Television have partnered to bring this Summit to a wider audience. JLTV will be airing a one-hour panel discussion with some of Hollywood’s great storytellers, “ The State of Antisemitism .”

Matti Leshem, producer and founder of New Mandate Films, heads the panel with Greg Berlanti , executive producer of hit series such as “You” and “The Flight Attendant,” David Kohan , Emmy-winning creator and executive producer of “Will & Grace,” Josh Malina , actor in “Inventing Anna,” and Alana Newhouse , founder and Editor-in-Chief of Tablet.

“We are proud to offer a platform for some of the most prominent people in Hollywood to speak about the issue of Antisemitism, which is tragically top of mind right now,” said Dea Lawrence, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer of Variety. “Our partnership with JLTV allows an even wider audience to see that Hollywood is committed to combating Antisemitism in all its forms.”

“We at JLTV were particularly heartened when we learned that Variety had planned to shine a light on the scourge of Antisemitism,” said Brad Pomerance, JLTV’s Executive Vice President. “Upon hearing the powerful messages coming out of the Summit after October 7th, we are incredibly pleased that we have partnered with Variety so we can bring their Summit to our large North American audience.”

Variety’s “The State of Antisemitism ” will air on JLTV as follows:

November 19, 2023, Su, 9:00PM ET/PT

November 21, 2023, Tu, 8:00AM ET and 8:00PM ET/PT

November 23, 2023, Th, 2:00PM ET

November 24, 2023, Fr, 8:00PM ET/PT

November 25, 2023, Sa, 2:00PM ET and 7:00PM ET

November 26, 2023, Su, 10:00PM ET/PT

November 28, 2023, Tu, 9:00PM ET/PT

November 29, 2023, We, 1:00PM ET

December 1, 2023, Fr, 6:00PM ET

December 2, 2023, Sa, 3:30PM ET

During the presentation, JLTV will invite viewers to screen several other panel discussions held during the day-long Summit, found at https://variety.com/video/watch-varietys-antisemitism-hollywood-summit/.

Variety’s Antisemitism & Hollywood Summit was presented in partnership with The Margaret & Daniel Loeb Foundation and Shine A Light.

For more information, for Variety, please contact Matt Goodman, The Lead PR, at matt@theleadpr.com or 212/584-7829. For JLTV, please contact Brad Pomerance at brad@jltv.tv or 310/266-4437.

Variety is the #1 entertainment news brand*. Now celebrating 118 years of award-winning breaking news reporting, insightful award-season coverage, must-read feature spotlights, and intelligent analysis of the industry’s most prominent players, Variety remains the most trusted source for the business of global entertainment. Read by a highly engaged audience of industry insiders, executive level professionals and decision makers, Variety’s multi-platform content coverage expands across digital, mobile, social, print, as well as podcasts, branded content, data, events and summits. Variety is the vital read in every entertainment capital.

*Comscore Media Metrix Top 100 Ent News, October 2022.

For more information, please visit www.variety.com.



Jewish Life Television/JLTV is the nation’s largest and most robust 24-7, English language, Jewish-themed television network. More cultural than religious, JLTV is available in over 50 million homes through both traditional and non-traditional video providers, including Charter/Spectrum, Comcast/Xfinity, Cox, DirecTV, and more. To find JLTV’s channel position in any community, sign onto www.jltv.tv/channels.

Brad Pomerance Jewish Life Television/JLTV 310-266-4437 brad@jltv.tv