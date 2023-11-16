Verijet secures 85 millions of working capital investment
Verijet the Florida charter operator secures 85 million of working capital investment on their third-year anniversaryORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solaino, the esteemed multinational investment fund incorporated in Delaware, has solidified its commitment to fostering growth and innovation by acquiring a substantial stake in Verijet, a leading aviation and technology sector player. Along with this strategic partnership, Solaino's initial infusion of $85 million of working capital into Verijet empowers and advances its efforts in the journey toward decarbonizing and democratizing private travel and business expansion.
Solaino is renowned for its strategic investments in forward-thinking companies, and this acquisition underscores its dedication to identifying and supporting businesses with exceptional potential. Verijet, a trailblazer in the aviation and technology sector, is revolutionizing private travel.
This initial capital injection from Solaino positions Verijet for accelerated development, market expansion, and enhanced innovation across the industry. This partnership leverages the financial acumen and global reach of Solaino to empower Verijet's ongoing mission to drive technological advancement and redefine aviation industry standards.
"Solaino is excited to announce its partnership with Verijet, an organization that shares our commitment to innovation and growth," stated Kyal Erikson, spokesperson for Solaino. "Our investment reflects our belief in Verijet's potential to shape the future of transportation. Together, we aim to support their vision and provide the resources required to bring their transformative technologies to a global audience."
Richard Kane, CEO of Verijet, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "We welcome Solaino's investment as a significant step in our growth journey. The working capital infusion will facilitate our expansion, solidify our market presence, and continue our mission to push the boundaries of innovation."
With the backing of Solaino and the substantial capital injection, Verijet is poised to make a lasting impact on the aviation technology landscape, fostering growth, innovation, and progress in various sectors.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Allison Ortiz Kane
Allison@Verijet.com
561 603 4530
About Solaino:
Solaino is a multinational investment fund recognized for its strategic investments in forward-thinking companies across diverse industries. The company is dedicated to fostering growth and innovation by supporting businesses with exceptional potential.
About Verijet:
Verijet is a leading player in the aviation and technology company at the forefront of innovation, specializing in aviation artificial intelligence and dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for sustainable aviation and reshaping industry standards.
