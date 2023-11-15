Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw Nations sign agreement on jurisdiction pathway

CANADA, November 15 - Members of Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw Nations celebrated a significant milestone on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, by signing a child and family services agreement with the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

The agreement is an important step on the Nations’ journey to take back jurisdiction over protecting and uplifting their children and families based on their own laws and culture.

“We as Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations are pleased with the signing of this agreement, as it is one step closer to self-governance and respecting our ways of doing things. We look forward to making decisions in the best interest of our children in care,” said Chief Terry Walkus. “We will be working closely with all families to ensure the return home of Gwa’sala and ‘Nakwaxda’xw children.”

The community agreement was signed between the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw and the ministry to guide interactions, planning and decision-making specific to child welfare decisions and to support Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw children and youth to remain safely connected to their families, culture and community.

The agreement builds on Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw's cultural laws of treating children as długwe (precious gifts from heaven) and kwa’layu (the reason for living for the parents and grandparents). It incorporates the concept of Axu'stila du ginganaman, which means taking care of all the children, because the terms of the agreement apply to all ministry directors throughout the province. By incorporating the Nations’ distinct practices, customs, laws, language and traditions into child and family services provided by the ministry, the agreement promotes meaningful involvement and cultural continuity.

“This agreement upholds the inherent right of the Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw Nations to support their children and families in alignment with their distinct beliefs, cultural practices, traditions and laws,” said Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development. “Our ministry is honoured to demonstrate our commitment to supporting Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw Nations to exercise their jurisdiction and build their vision for generations to come.”

Community designates, appointed by Chief and Council and collaborating with the ministry, will provide 24/7 support for child-welfare matters as they arise and ensure Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw are fully involved in decisions that ministry directors make regarding their children and families.

This represents a journey of dialogue and negotiation between the Nations and the ministry that began in November 2022 and is an important milestone for co-operation and reconciliation between B.C. and Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw. This community agreement is also an important stepping stone on Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw Nations’ path to resume their inherent jurisdiction over child and family services as the Nations work toward a co-ordination agreement with B.C. and Canada.

While legally binding as of Nov. 15, 2023, the agreement will become operational provincewide in February 2024 to allow time for Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw and the ministry to co-create and deliver training to ministry staff and the Nations’ community designates who will liaise between families and the ministry.

This is the second community agreement of its kind in B.C. and follows the Simpcw First Nation’s signing of their Tcwesétmentem: Walking Together Agreement in April 2022.

The signing of this agreement aligns with section 4.17 of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan 2022-2027, which states: In collaboration with B.C. First Nations and Métis Peoples, and Inuit, continue implementing changes to substantially reduce the number of Indigenous children and youth in care through increased prevention and family support services at all stages of contact with the child welfare system.

