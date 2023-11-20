Legendary Kentucky Distiller, J. Mattingly 1845, Offers Personalized Bourbon Bottles Just in Time for the Holidays

Craft Your Own Bourbon at J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery

Online or In-Person Custom Bottlings Allow Everyone to play Santa Claus

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its formal inception in 1845, the name Mattingly has been associated with both world-class-bourbon-making and innovation. With at least nine known distilleries operated since its earliest days, and owning possibly the first registered distillery in Kentucky according to historical records, the Mattingly family has found new and unique ways to bring its handcrafted bourbon batches to its guests and customers. John Graves Mattingly (1823 - 1910) was responsible for perfecting the now famous column still used by the greatest bourbon producers in the world to provide a more continuous process to satisfy the growing demand of his customers. Now, Jeff Mattingly, a sixth-generation descendant of John Graves, has created and perfected the first-of-its-kind custom bourbon blending process at his new distillery in Frankfort, KY that allows guests to not only blend their personal bottle from multiple “Double-Staved” proprietary barrels selected by the Mattingly team of blenders, but also choose their bottle, label, closure (including wax colors of red, green silver or gold) and their own personal name for their creation.

Now, J. Mattingly 1845 is taking its latest innovation to another level by providing its custom bourbon bottles to its customers across the country through the online J. Mattingly 1845 Holiday Custom Bourbon Experience. The J. Mattingly 1845 blending team has been selecting hundreds of barrels of Kentucky Bourbon and Rye Whiskey to create blends for customized bottles for this holiday season to give as gifts or just to enjoy this world-class, Double-Staved Bourbon. “We are thrilled to get to watch and interact daily with our thousands of guests who come to the distillery to create their own custom blend and bottle of J. Mattingly 1845,” said Andrew Varga, managing partner for J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery. “This holiday season we are equally excited to expand the experience online to provide our customers around the country the ability to enjoy these custom bottles for themselves or as gifts for their loved ones.”

The digital J. Mattingly 1845 Holiday Custom Bourbon Experience launched online at the jmattingly1845.com website today, and all orders placed by Dec. 8 will arrive by Dec. 24 (shipping exclusions apply for some U.S. states). Orders placed after Dec. 8 will be filled and shipped out as soon as possible but not guaranteed prior to December 24. An option to have a gift box and branded card will be offered to ensure a memento can be wrapped for gift giving. “Whether you’re able to visit us in person in Frankfort to blend your own custom bottle or order it online using our pre-selected mash bills, the J. Mattingly elves will craft your personalized whiskey, allowing you to choose ‘one hell of a pick’ for yourself or for your friends, family or business associates this holiday season,” said Harry Richart, president of J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery.

The J. Mattingly Holiday Custom Bourbon Experience is available online Nov. 20 through Dec. 8 and in person at the Distillery in Frankfort through Dec. 23 (reservations are requested for the in-person experience). Gift cards are available for the in-person and online experience. Prices for the custom bottles start at $155 for a 750 mL bottle.

About J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery

The Mattingly family has been synonymous with distilling in Kentucky for more than two centuries, having a hand in the development of at least nine separate distilleries in the Commonwealth, and with connections to some of the most illustrious names in the distilling industry, including George Garvin Brown, the Willetts and the Samuels.

It all started in 1845, with John Graves Mattingly’s first distillery in Marion County, Kentucky, Registered Distillery #2. Many historians today believe his distillery was the first registered distillery in Kentucky.

In 2010 Jeff Mattingly took up the family mantle and started his own craft bourbon business. Today, Jeff’s son Cameron has joined the team as Vice President of Production, continuing the legacy into the latest generation for J. Mattingly Distillery 1845 in Frankfort, Kentucky. For more information about J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery visit www.JMattingly1845.com.

-end-

Holiday Custom Bourbon Experience - J. Mattingly 1845