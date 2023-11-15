Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee to meet

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023- 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. MST

Address: 324 South 417 East, Jerome, ID 83338

The Magic Valley Region’s Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will be meeting with regional staff to discuss anticipated winter conditions and to make recommendations about potential winter feeding based on local conditions that could occur in the upcoming 2023 – 2024 winter.

The committee is made up of five local citizens who monitor winter conditions and make recommendations to regional Fish and Game staff about feeding big game.

Committee members could meet several times each winter as they monitor local weather, wildlife distribution and landscape conditions. Committee members also serve as sounding boards for citizens in their communities and communicate with Fish and Game staff on a regular basis.

Members of the public are welcome to attend. The public is invited to call in to a listen-only option by calling (208) 644-6338.

Agenda

5:30 – 5:45: Introductions

5:45 – 6:45: History of Magic Valley winter feeding and current wildlife and weather conditions

6:45 – 7:45: IDFG and Magic Valley Region Winter Feeding Policy

7:45 – 8:30: Committee Reappointments

For more information about the Committee or if you have any questions please call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.