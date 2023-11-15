Williamson County Courthouse creates forever families for 31 children during National Adoption Day celebration

ILLINOIS, November 15 - November is Adoption Awareness Month in Illinois

Marion, IL - Thirty-one children in foster care will have their adoptions finalized on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Williamson County Courthouse in Marion, joining courthouses in Chicago, Rockford and more than 400 cities across the country to celebrate National Adoption Day.

WHO: Williamson County Circuit Court Judge Amanda Byassee Gott

Wendy Ingersoll, DCFS Regional Administrator, Southern Region

Private agency partners: Children's Home & Aid Society of Illinois, Caritas Family Solutions, The Restore Network, Lutheran Social Services of Illinois and Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois

WHAT: National Adoption Day Celebration

WHERE: Williamson County Courthouse, 200 W. Jefferson St., Marion IL 62959

WHEN: Friday, November 17, 2023; 8:30 a.m.

WHY: National Adoption Day, held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, is a collective, national effort to raise awareness of the more than 115,000 youth in foster care who are waiting for families to call their own. National Adoption Day has made the dreams of thousands of children come true by working with courts, judges, attorneys, adoption professionals, child welfare agencies, advocates and policymakers to finalize adoptions and create and celebrate adoptive families. Since its inception in 2000, National Adoption Day has helped more than 75,000 children across the country move from foster care to forever families. To learn more about National Adoption Day, visit www.nationaladoptionday.org.

About the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Founded in 1964, DCFS is responsible for protecting children from abuse or neglect by responding to calls received on the Child Abuse Hotline, 1-800-25-ABUSE (1-800-252-2873). With the goal of keeping children safe, DCFS strengthens and supports families with a wide range of services. When keeping a child safe means removing them from the home, DCFS makes every effort to reunite them with their family. When the best interest of the child makes this impossible, DCFS is committed to pursuing guardianship or adoption by loving families to provide children with a safe and permanent home. DCFS is also responsible for licensing and monitoring of all Illinois child welfare agencies.