SABECO supports talented youth in rural areas to improve competitiveness

SÓC TRĂNG — With many positive contributions to local socio-economic development, 42 young farmers and nine excellent startup projects of rural youth were honoured at the National Youth Festival 2023 on Monday in the southern province of Sóc Trăng.

The event was organised by the HCM Communist Youth Union (HCYU) with the companionship of Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Joint Stock Corporation (SABECO).

Accordingly, 42 young farmers were awarded the Lương Định Của Award for their outstanding achievements in the fields of business, entrepreneurship, and production, contributing to creating jobs for many workers and actively contributing to economic development. In addition, 9 excellent projects of the Rural Youth Startup Project 2023 competition were also awarded.

Nguyễn Thị Thu Vân, Head of the HCYU's Rural Youth Committee, said: "This year's Lương Định Của Award attracted 77 young people. These young people's business models have created regular jobs for 1,031 workers and 1,258 seasonal workers."

Organised since 2014, the annual event includes exhibitions, discussions, and honours, creating conditions for young people to do business in rural areas as well as exchange, connect, and trade with each other and leading experts. This is the third consecutive year that SABECO has accompanied the HCYU to propagate and replicate models and examples of outstanding young people in the cause of industrialisation and modernisation of agriculture and rural areas, contributing to national strategic goals on new rural development for the period 2021-25.

Earlier, in August and September, SABECO and the HCM Communist Youth Union also organised training for 300 young people who are cherishing the idea of starting a business or have already started a business, to improve their competitiveness. This also aims to bring potential projects of young people to fly higher and farther, helping create economic value and jobs for local workers.

Improving the competitiveness of young people doing business in rural areas, contributing to national development is one of SABECO's commitments within the framework of a 3-year strategic cooperation with the HCM Communist Youth Union. It is estimated that in the past two years, more than 500 young people participated in entrepreneurship training programmes, and 75 typical examples were honoured at the Lương Định Của Award.

In addition to activities to improve competitiveness for young people in coordination with HCYU, SABECO has also joined hands with the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to implement the Việt Nam Win Gold initiative to support Vietnamese athletes to improve the achievements of the country’s sports in regional and international arenas.

SABECO's journey of building a generation of confident, brave, and mature adults to master and promote the country's development in all aspects has always been continued because it is part of the firm's commitment to sustainable development with the 4C strategy revolving around the pillars: Country, Culture, Consumption, Conservation to enhance Vietnamese brand position and bringing the best to Việt Nam. — VNS