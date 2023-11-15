November 15 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Sends Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Regarding Notary Program Rules

State of Colorado

Denver, November 15, 2023 - The Secretary of State’s Office issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to ensure uniform and proper administration, implementation, and enforcement of Colorado Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts (RULONA).

The preliminary draft rules require a notary public to inform their customer of any service that is an additional charge to the notarial act, prior to performing that notarial act. The preliminary draft rules further require that a notary public provide an itemized invoice of each specific charge in addition to the notarial act and specifies the consequences of failing to abide by the new requirements.

A public rulemaking hearing is scheduled for December 19, 2023 to receive testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing will be conducted in-person and via webinar. The in-person hearing will take place at the Secretary of State’s Office in the Red Rocks Conference Room. Register to attend the hearing online. Public comment opportunities will be provided to all participants, whether in person on online.

The public is also invited to send feedback to the Secretary of State’s Office regarding the rulemaking process. Those interested in participating can review the preliminary draft rules and submit written comments about the proposed permanent rules to SoS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov at any time prior to and during the hearing. All written comments will be added to the official rulemaking record.