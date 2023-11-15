StoneX Group Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Record Fiscal Year Results in 2023, with Diluted EPS of $11.18, up 12% and ROE of 19.5%



Quarterly Operating Revenues of $778.0 million, up 33%

Quarterly Net Income of $50.7 million, ROE of 15.0%

Quarterly Diluted EPS of $2.36 per share

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (the “Company”; NASDAQ: SNEX), a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2023 and fourth quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Sean M. O’Connor, the Company’s CEO, stated, “We achieved solid results in our fiscal fourth quarter, with pre-tax earnings of $75.4 million, up 14% compared to the prior year quarter. These strong fourth quarter results contributed to a record full fiscal year financial performance, with diluted earnings per share of $11.18, up 12%, an increase in net asset value per share of $13.61, up 26%, and an ROE of 19.5% for the year. These results were driven by continued client engagement and increased interest earnings on our client float, despite generally moderating volatility. We believe that our diversified business model continues to position us to deliver strong results to our shareholders in the current market environment.”

StoneX Group Inc. Summary Financials

Consolidated financial statements for the Company will be included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) which we expect to file on or about November 21, 2023. Upon filing, the Annual Report on Form 10-K will also be made available on the Company’s website at www.stonex.com.

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) 2023 2022 %

Change 2023 2022 %

Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 15,902.4 $ 15,838.5 — % $ 58,131.2 $ 64,052.6 (9 )% Principal gains, net 269.1 275.4 (2 )% 1,079.9 1,145.2 (6 )% Commission and clearing fees 122.9 126.3 (3 )% 498.4 507.9 (2 )% Consulting, management, and account fees 39.3 34.1 15 % 159.0 111.3 43 % Interest income 301.9 106.7 183 % 987.6 219.0 351 % Total revenues 16,635.6 16,381.0 2 % 60,856.1 66,036.0 (8 )% Cost of sales of physical commodities 15,857.6 15,797.6 — % 57,942.0 63,928.6 (9 )% Operating revenues 778.0 583.4 33 % 2,914.1 2,107.4 38 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 68.6 69.1 (1 )% 271.8 291.2 (7 )% Introducing broker commissions 39.2 37.4 5 % 161.6 160.1 1 % Interest expense 253.2 77.6 226 % 802.2 135.5 492 % Interest expense on corporate funding 13.3 11.6 15 % 57.5 44.7 29 % Net operating revenues 403.7 387.7 4 % 1,621.0 1,475.9 10 % Compensation and other expenses: Variable compensation and benefits 112.4 129.7 (13 )% 483.2 478.1 1 % Fixed compensation and benefits 98.1 80.8 21 % 385.4 316.7 22 % Trading systems and market information 19.1 17.2 11 % 74.0 66.2 12 % Professional fees 15.9 15.4 3 % 57.0 54.3 5 % Non-trading technology and support 16.9 13.7 23 % 61.6 52.4 18 % Occupancy and equipment rental 10.9 9.4 16 % 40.4 36.1 12 % Selling and marketing 13.2 14.0 (6 )% 54.0 55.3 (2 )% Travel and business development 7.1 6.1 16 % 24.8 16.9 47 % Communications 2.4 2.3 4 % 9.1 8.3 10 % Depreciation and amortization 11.4 12.3 (7 )% 51.0 44.4 15 % Bad debts, net of recoveries 6.5 4.4 48 % 16.5 15.8 4 % Other 16.3 16.0 2 % 66.4 60.6 10 % Total compensation and other expenses 330.2 321.3 3 % 1,323.4 1,205.1 10 % Gain on acquisition and other gains, net 1.9 — n/m 25.4 6.4 297 % Income before tax 75.4 66.4 14 % 323.0 277.2 17 % Income tax expense 24.7 14.1 75 % 84.5 70.1 21 % Net income $ 50.7 $ 52.3 (3 )% $ 238.5 $ 207.1 15 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 2.43 $ 2.58 (6 )% $ 11.55 $ 10.27 12 % Diluted $ 2.36 $ 2.49 (5 )% $ 11.18 $ 10.01 12 % Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 20,087,626 19,690,761 2 % 19,957,333 19,570,403 2 % Diluted 20,753,155 20,352,682 2 % 20,619,340 20,067,540 3 % Return on equity (“ROE”) 15.0 % 19.8 % 19.5 % 21.0 % ROE on tangible book value 16.0 % 21.6 % 20.9 % 23.2 % n/m = not meaningful to present as a percentage

The following table presents our consolidated operating revenues by segment for the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Segment operating revenues represented by: Commercial $ 207.5 $ 185.2 12 % $ 862.7 $ 692.1 25 % Institutional 426.5 258.6 65 % 1,513.6 831.8 82 % Retail 92.4 101.8 (9 )% 333.0 426.7 (22 )% Global Payments 54.2 44.3 22 % 212.6 172.0 24 % Corporate Unallocated 7.8 0.9 767 % 31.7 7.8 306 % Eliminations (10.4 ) (7.4 ) 41 % (39.5 ) (23.0 ) 72 % Operating revenues $ 778.0 $ 583.4 33 % $ 2,914.1 $ 2,107.4 38 %

The following table presents our consolidated income by segment for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Segment income represented by: Commercial $ 88.0 $ 80.2 10 % $ 390.7 $ 288.3 36 % Institutional 55.0 45.0 22 % 217.9 174.6 25 % Retail 28.0 20.2 39 % 45.8 115.4 (60 )% Global Payments 32.3 24.4 32 % 109.1 97.4 12 % Total segment income $ 203.3 $ 169.8 20 % $ 763.5 $ 675.7 13 % Reconciliation of segment income to income before tax: Segment income $ 203.3 $ 169.8 20 % $ 763.5 $ 675.7 13 % Net costs not allocated to operating segments (127.7 ) (103.4 ) 24 % (463.8 ) (398.5 ) 16 % Gain on acquisition and other gains, net (0.2 ) — n/m 23.3 — n/m Income before tax $ 75.4 $ 66.4 14 % $ 323.0 $ 277.2 17 %

Key Operating Metrics

The tables below display operating revenues disaggregated across the key products we provide to our clients and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated.

All $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 98.6 $ 100.8 (2 )% $ 416.5 $ 430.5 (3 )% Over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives 59.9 49.0 22 % 232.2 208.3 11 % Securities 308.3 181.8 70 % 1,064.0 610.4 74 % FX / Contracts for difference (“CFD”) contracts 79.2 81.4 (3 )% 261.9 339.3 (23 )% Global payments 52.9 43.6 21 % 208.3 167.8 24 % Physical contracts 50.1 61.9 (19 )% 244.9 194.3 26 % Interest / fees earned on client balances 102.9 49.1 110 % 384.7 89.3 331 % Other 28.7 22.3 29 % 109.4 82.7 32 % Corporate Unallocated 7.8 0.9 767 % 31.7 7.8 306 % Eliminations (10.4 ) (7.4 ) 41 % (39.5 ) (23.0 ) 72 % $ 778.0 $ 583.4 33 % $ 2,914.1 $ 2,107.4 38 % Volumes and Other Select Data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 39,461 40,813 (3 )% 160,292 160,609 — % Listed derivatives, average rate per contract(1) $ 2.33 $ 2.31 1 % $ 2.44 $ 2.53 (4 )% Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 6,644 $ 6,697 (1 )% $ 7,137 $ 5,696 25 % OTC derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 915 737 24 % 3,553 2,968 20 % OTC derivatives, average rate per contract $ 65.91 $ 67.02 (2 )% $ 65.78 $ 70.49 (7 )% Securities average daily volume (“ADV”) (millions) $ 5,662 $ 3,599 57 % $ 5,257 $ 3,459 52 % Securities rate per million (“RPM”)(2) $ 265 $ 480 (45 )% $ 301 $ 503 (40 )% Average money market / FDIC sweep client balances (millions) $ 1,172 $ 1,946 (40 )% $ 1,338 $ 1,784 (25 )% FX / CFD contracts ADV (millions) $ 10,938 $ 12,263 (11 )% $ 11,943 $ 13,273 (10 )% FX / CFD contracts RPM $ 113 $ 103 10 % $ 87 $ 99 (12 )% Global Payments ADV (millions) $ 62 $ 64 (3 )% $ 67 $ 62 8 % Global Payments RPM $ 13,406 $ 10,680 26 % $ 12,367 $ 10,880 14 %





(1) Give-up fees as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract. (2) Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased $194.6 million, or 33%, to $778.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $583.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Operating revenues derived from securities transactions increased $126.5 million, or 70%, to $308.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $181.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022. This increase was principally due to a 57% increase in ADV, as well as a significant increase in interest rates. Carried interest on fixed income securities is a component of operating revenues, however interest expense associated with financing these positions is not. As a result of the significant increase in short-term interest rates, we amended our calculation of the Securities RPM, in the table above, to present the RPM after deducting from operating revenues the interest expense associated with our fixed income activities. Net operating revenues derived from securities transactions decreased $13.9 million, or 15%, to $77.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $91.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022. This decline was principally due to a 45% decline in the RPM resulting from the tightening of spreads and a change in product mix.

Operating revenues derived from OTC derivatives increased $10.9 million, or 22%, to $59.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $49.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022. This increase was the result of a 24% increase in OTC derivative contract volumes, most notably in agricultural and soft commodities, which was partially offset by a 2% decline in the average rate per contract compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Operating revenues from global payments increased $9.3 million, or 21%, to $52.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $43.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022, principally driven by a 26% increase in the RPM, partially offset by a 3% decrease in the ADV.

Operating revenues derived from physical contracts decreased $11.8 million, or 19%, to $50.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $61.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022. This decrease was principally related to diminished client activity in precious metals as well as a decrease in our physical agricultural and energy business as a result of decreased activity in biodiesel feedstock markets, partially offset by incremental operating revenues from the acquisition of CDI, as defined below, effective October 31, 2022.

Operating revenues derived from FX/CFD contracts declined $2.2 million, or 3%, to $79.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $81.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022, principally due to an 11% decline in the FX/CFD contracts ADV, partially offset by a 10% increase in the FX/CFD RPM.

Operating revenues derived from listed derivatives decreased $2.2 million, or 2%, to $98.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $100.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022. This decrease was principally due to a 3% decline in listed derivative contract volumes as a result of diminished volatility, which was partially offset by a 1% increase in the average rate per contract compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Interest and fee income earned on client balances, which is associated with our listed and OTC derivatives, correspondent clearing, and independent wealth management product offerings, increased $53.8 million, or 110%, to $102.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $49.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022. This increase was principally driven by a significant increase in short-term interest rates, which was partially offset by a decline in average money market / FDIC sweep client balances.

Interest expense

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Interest expense attributable to: Trading activities: Institutional dealer in fixed income securities $ 184.6 $ 45.9 302 % $ 556.7 $ 62.3 794 % Securities borrowing 11.8 6.7 76 % 39.4 23.0 71 % Client balances on deposit 41.2 14.0 194 % 148.9 17.4 756 % Short-term financing facilities of subsidiaries and other direct interest of operating segments 15.6 11.0 42 % 57.2 32.8 74 % 253.2 77.6 226 % 802.2 135.5 492 % Corporate funding 13.3 11.6 15 % 57.5 44.7 29 % Total interest expense $ 266.5 $ 89.2 199 % $ 859.7 $ 180.2 377 %

The increase in interest expense attributable to trading activities was principally due to the effect of the significant increase in short-term interest rates, most notably in our fixed income business related to financing of positions, as described above, as well as an increase in client balances on which we pay interest.

The increase in interest expense attributable to corporate funding was principally due to higher short-term interest rates on our revolving credit facility, partially offset by a decrease in average borrowings.

Variable vs. Fixed Expenses

The table below sets forth our variable expenses and non-variable expenses as a percentage of total non-interest expenses for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 % of

Total 2022 % of

Total 2023 % of

Total 2022 % of

Total Variable compensation and benefits $ 112.4 26 % $ 129.7 30 % $ 483.2 28 % $ 478.1 29 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 68.6 16 % 69.1 16 % 271.8 15 % 291.2 17 % Introducing broker commissions 39.2 9 % 37.4 9 % 161.6 9 % 160.1 10 % Total variable expenses 220.2 51 % 236.2 55 % 916.6 52 % 929.4 56 % Fixed compensation and benefits 98.1 22 % 80.8 19 % 385.4 22 % 316.7 19 % Other fixed expenses 113.2 26 % 106.4 25 % 438.3 25 % 394.5 24 % Bad debts, net of recoveries 6.5 1 % 4.4 1 % 16.5 1 % 15.8 1 % Total non-variable expenses 217.8 49 % 191.6 45 % 840.2 48 % 727.0 44 % Total non-interest expenses $ 438.0 100 % $ 427.8 100 % $ 1,756.8 100 % $ 1,656.4 100 %

Our variable expenses include variable compensation paid to traders and risk management consultants, bonuses paid to operational, administrative and executive employees, transaction-based clearing expenses and introducing broker commissions. We seek to make non-interest expenses variable to the greatest extent possible, and to keep our fixed costs as low as possible.

Impact of the Gain on Acquisition and Related Amortization

On October 31, 2022, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, StoneX Netherlands B.V., acquired CDI-Societe Cotonniere De Distribution S.A (“CDI”), based in Switzerland. CDI operates a global cotton merchant business with clients and producers in Brazil and West Africa as well as buyers throughout Asia. The results of the year ended September 30, 2023 include a non-taxable gain of $23.5 million related to the acquisition. The results of the three months and year ended September 30, 2023 include amortization expense related to identified intangible assets from this acquisition.

The Company acquired Gain Capital Holdings, Inc. effective August 1, 2020. The results of the three months and year ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 include amortization expense related to identified intangible assets from this acquisition.

When evaluating acquisitions, management considers the gain on acquisition and the amortization expense related to the intangible assets identified and recorded as part of these acquisitions.

The following table presents income before tax, income tax expense, and net income as reported in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The table also presents adjusted income before tax, adjusted income tax expense, and adjusted net income, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The “adjusted” non-GAAP financial measures reflect each item after removing the impact of the gain on acquisition and the related amortization expense of the intangible assets for the three months and year ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Management believes that presenting our results excluding the gain on acquisition and the related amortization expense is meaningful, as it increases the comparability of period-to-period results.

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change As reported, GAAP: Income before tax $ 75.4 $ 66.4 14 % $ 323.0 $ 277.2 17 % Income tax expense 24.7 14.1 75 % 84.5 70.1 21 % Net income $ 50.7 $ 52.3 (3)% $ 238.5 $ 207.1 15 % Return on equity 15.0 % 19.8 % (4.8)% 19.5 % 21.0 % (1.5)% Adjusted (non-GAAP)(a): Adjusted income before tax $ 77.3 $ 69.1 12 % $ 310.5 $ 287.8 8 % Adjusted income tax expense 25.2 14.9 69 % 87.5 73.0 20 % Adjusted net income $ 52.1 $ 54.2 (4)% $ 223.0 $ 214.8 4 % Adjusted return on equity 15.4 % 20.5 % (5.1)% 18.2 % 21.8 % (3.6)%

(a) Adjusted income before tax, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted net income, and adjusted return on equity are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts listed above is provided in Appendix A.

Other Gains

The results of the three months and year ended September 30, 2023 include a nonrecurring gain related to proceeds received of $2.1 million resulting from an institutional-based foreign exchange antitrust class action settlement. The results of the year ended September 30, 2022 included a nonrecurring gain related to proceeds received of $6.4 million resulting from a retail-based foreign exchange antitrust class action settlement.

Common Stock Split

On November 7, 2023, the Company announced a 3-for-2 split of its common stock, which will be effected as a stock dividend entitling each shareholder of record to receive one additional share of common stock for every two shares owned. Additional shares issued as a result of the stock dividend will be distributed after close of trading on November 24, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2023. Cash will be distributed in lieu of fractional shares based on the opening price of a share of common stock on November 20, 2023.

Because the effective date of the announced 3-for-2 stock split will be after the expected issuance date of the consolidated financial statements, the Company expects to disclose earnings per share on a pre-split basis in the financial statements.

The following table presents earnings per share on a pre-split and post-split basis for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions, except share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Numerator: Net income $ 50.7 $ 52.3 $ 238.5 $ 207.1 Less: Allocation to participating securities (1.7 ) (1.6 ) (8.1 ) (6.1 ) Net income allocated to common stockholders $ 49.0 $ 50.7 $ 230.4 $ 201.0 Denominator: Weighted average number of: Common shares outstanding 20,087,626 19,690,761 19,957,333 19,570,403 Dilutive potential common shares outstanding: Share-based awards 665,529 661,921 662,007 497,137 Diluted shares outstanding 20,753,155 20,352,682 20,619,340 20,067,540 Earnings per share - basic $ 2.43 $ 2.58 $ 11.55 $ 10.27 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.36 $ 2.49 $ 11.18 $ 10.01 Proforma Denominator (with effect of stock split): Weighted average number of: Common shares outstanding 30,131,439 29,536,142 29,936,000 29,355,605 Dilutive potential common shares outstanding: Share-based awards 998,294 992,882 993,011 745,706 Proforma diluted shares outstanding 31,129,733 30,529,024 30,929,011 30,101,311 Proforma earnings per share - basic $ 1.62 $ 1.72 $ 7.71 $ 6.85 Proforma earnings per share - diluted $ 1.57 $ 1.66 $ 7.45 $ 6.67

Segment Results

Our business activities are managed as operating segments and organized into reportable segments consisting of Commercial, Institutional, Retail and Global Payments.

The tables below present the financial performance, a disaggregation of operating revenues, and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating the performance of our segments, for the periods indicated. Additional information on the performance of our segments will be included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC.

Commercial

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 15,891.1 $ 15,610.8 2 % $ 57,559.9 $ 63,162.7 (9 )% Principal gains, net 77.4 82.8 (7 )% 331.5 343.0 (3 )% Commission and clearing fees 44.7 38.9 15 % 178.0 168.8 5 % Consulting, management and account fees 5.9 5.7 4 % 25.7 21.9 17 % Interest income 41.4 20.2 105 % 154.1 46.8 229 % Total revenues 16,060.5 15,758.4 2 % 58,249.2 63,743.2 (9 )% Cost of sales of physical commodities 15,853.0 15,573.2 2 % 57,386.5 63,051.1 (9 )% Operating revenues 207.5 185.2 12 % 862.7 692.1 25 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 16.6 13.6 22 % 60.7 55.9 9 % Introducing broker commissions 10.7 7.3 47 % 40.1 31.5 27 % Interest expense 10.3 5.2 98 % 40.6 18.2 123 % Net operating revenues 169.9 159.1 7 % 721.3 586.5 23 % Variable direct compensation and benefits 38.5 46.0 (16 )% 176.4 171.2 3 % Net contribution 131.4 113.1 16 % 544.9 415.3 31 % Fixed compensation and benefits 15.1 12.2 24 % 61.1 49.8 23 % Other fixed expenses 20.5 17.9 15 % 77.4 65.6 18 % Bad debts, net of recoveries 7.8 2.8 179 % 15.7 11.6 35 % Non-variable direct expenses 43.4 32.9 32 % 154.2 127.0 21 % Segment income $ 88.0 $ 80.2 10 % $ 390.7 $ 288.3 36 %





Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operating revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 53.5 $ 52.9 1 % $ 230.5 $ 240.5 (4 )% OTC derivatives 59.9 49.0 22 % 232.2 208.3 11 % Physical contracts 50.3 59.7 (16 )% 232.9 180.4 29 % Interest / fees earned on client balances 37.7 18.2 107 % 142.2 41.3 244 % Other 6.1 5.4 13 % 24.9 21.6 15 % $ 207.5 $ 185.2 12 % $ 862.7 $ 692.1 25 % Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 8,898 7,337 21 % 34,430 30,323 14 % Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (1) $ 5.64 $ 6.88 (18 )% $ 6.37 $ 7.54 (16 )% Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 1,788 $ 2,285 (22 )% $ 1,927 $ 2,149 (10 )% Over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 915 737 24 % 3,553 2,968 20 % OTC derivatives, average rate per contract $ 65.91 $ 67.02 (2 )% $ 65.78 $ 70.49 (7 )%





(1 ) Give-up fees as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract.

Institutional

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ — $ — n/m $ — $ — n/m Principal gains, net 86.1 84.6 2 % 359.2 337.2 7 % Commission and clearing fees 64.8 75.0 (14 )% 268.8 283.8 (5 )% Consulting, management and account fees 18.9 14.4 31 % 72.9 32.2 126 % Interest income 256.7 84.6 203 % 812.7 178.6 355 % Total revenues 426.5 258.6 65 % 1,513.6 831.8 82 % Cost of sales of physical commodities — — n/m — — n/m Operating revenues 426.5 258.6 65 % 1,513.6 831.8 82 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 46.8 49.8 (6 )% 187.9 202.4 (7 )% Introducing broker commissions 7.6 7.7 (1 )% 35.4 31.7 12 % Interest expense 241.5 69.7 246 % 758.3 114.2 564 % Net operating revenues 130.6 131.4 (1 )% 532.0 483.5 10 % Variable direct compensation and benefits 44.7 50.7 (12 )% 180.5 188.4 (4 )% Net contribution 85.9 80.7 6 % 351.5 295.1 19 % Fixed compensation and benefits 15.5 13.4 16 % 59.7 51.3 16 % Other fixed expenses 18.8 22.1 (15 )% 77.5 67.4 15 % Bad debts, net of recoveries (1.3 ) 0.2 n/m (1.5 ) 1.8 n/m Non-variable direct expenses 33.0 35.7 (8 )% 135.7 120.5 13 % Other gain 2.1 — n/m 2.1 — n/m Segment income $ 55.0 $ 45.0 22 % $ 217.9 $ 174.6 25 %





Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operating revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 45.1 $ 47.9 (6 )% $ 186.0 $ 190.0 (2 )% Securities 284.8 159.5 79 % 973.6 513.4 90 % FX contracts 11.4 6.3 81 % 39.4 28.4 39 % Interest / fees earned on client balances 64.5 30.1 114 % 239.5 46.1 420 % Other 20.7 14.8 40 % 75.1 53.9 39 % $ 426.5 $ 258.6 65 % $ 1,513.6 $ 831.8 82 % Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): Listed derivatives (contracts, 000’s) 30,563 33,476 (9 )% 125,862 130,285 (3 )% Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (1) $ 1.37 $ 1.30 5 % $ 1.36 $ 1.36 — % Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 4,856 $ 4,413 10 % $ 5,210 $ 3,547 47 % Securities ADV (millions) $ 5,662 $ 3,599 57 % $ 5,257 $ 3,459 52 % Securities RPM (2) $ 265 $ 480 (45 )% $ 301 $ 503 (40 )% Average money market / FDIC sweep client balances (millions) $ 1,172 $ 1,946 (40 )% $ 1,338 $ 1,784 (25 )% FX contracts ADV (millions) $ 3,724 $ 3,935 (5 )% $ 4,321 $ 3,983 8 % FX contracts RPM $ 50 $ 25 100 % $ 37 $ 28 32 %





(1 ) Give-up fee revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract. (2 ) Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM, while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.

Retail

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 11.3 $ 227.7 (95 )% $ 571.3 $ 889.9 (36 )% Principal gains, net 51.5 71.4 (28 )% 186.4 307.4 (39 )% Commission and clearing fees 11.7 11.3 4 % 46.3 50.8 (9 )% Consulting, management and account fees 12.9 13.1 (2 )% 53.6 51.6 4 % Interest income 9.6 2.7 256 % 30.9 4.5 587 % Total revenues 97.0 326.2 (70 )% 888.5 1,304.2 (32 )% Cost of sales of physical commodities 4.6 224.4 (98 )% 555.5 877.5 (37 )% Operating revenues 92.4 101.8 (9 )% 333.0 426.7 (22 )% Transaction-based clearing expenses 3.1 6.0 (48 )% 16.2 26.2 (38 )% Introducing broker commissions 20.2 21.8 (7 )% 83.8 95.6 (12 )% Interest expense 1.6 0.6 167 % 5.7 2.0 185 % Net operating revenues 67.5 73.4 (8 )% 227.3 302.9 (25 )% Variable direct compensation and benefits 2.7 5.5 (51 )% 14.6 22.6 (35 )% Net contribution 64.8 67.9 (5 )% 212.7 280.3 (24 )% Fixed compensation and benefits 10.2 14.4 (29 )% 47.5 55.7 (15 )% Other fixed expenses 26.6 32.0 (17 )% 117.1 113.3 3 % Bad debts, net of recoveries — 1.3 (100 )% 2.3 2.3 — % Non-variable direct expenses 36.8 47.7 (23 )% 166.9 171.3 (3 )% Other gain — — n/m — 6.4 (100 )% Segment income $ 28.0 $ 20.2 39 % $ 45.8 $ 115.4 (60 )%





Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operating revenues (in millions): Securities $ 23.5 $ 22.3 5 % $ 90.4 $ 97.0 (7 )% FX / CFD contracts 67.8 75.1 (10 )% 222.5 310.9 (28 )% Physical contracts (0.2 ) 2.2 (109 )% 12.0 13.9 (14 )% Interest / fees earned on client balances 0.7 0.8 (13 )% 3.0 1.9 58 % Other 0.6 1.4 (57 )% 5.1 3.0 70 % $ 92.4 $ 101.8 (9 )% $ 333.0 $ 426.7 (22 )% Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): FX / CFD contracts ADV (millions) $ 7,214 $ 8,328 (13 )% $ 7,622 $ 9,290 (18 )% FX / CFD contracts RPM $ 146 $ 140 4 % $ 115 $ 129 (11 )%

Global Payments

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ — $ — n/m $ — $ — n/m Principal gains, net 50.5 41.9 21 % 200.3 162.9 23 % Commission and clearing fees 2.2 1.6 38 % 7.2 6.2 16 % Consulting, management, account fees 0.9 0.7 29 % 3.4 2.8 21 % Interest income 0.6 0.1 500 % 1.7 0.1 1,600 % Total revenues 54.2 44.3 22 % 212.6 172.0 24 % Cost of sales of physical commodities — — n/m — — n/m Operating revenues 54.2 44.3 22 % 212.6 172.0 24 % Transaction-based clearing expenses 1.9 1.7 12 % 6.8 7.8 (13 )% Introducing broker commissions 0.7 0.6 17 % 2.3 1.5 53 % Interest expense — 0.1 (100 )% 0.2 0.2 — % Net operating revenues 51.6 41.9 23 % 203.3 162.5 25 % Variable compensation and benefits 9.2 8.3 11 % 38.8 31.3 24 % Net contribution 42.4 33.6 26 % 164.5 131.2 25 % Fixed compensation and benefits 5.4 5.2 4 % 36.6 18.9 94 % Other fixed expenses 4.7 3.9 21 % 18.8 14.8 27 % Bad debts — 0.1 (100 )% — 0.1 (100 )% Total non-variable direct expenses 10.1 9.2 10 % 55.4 33.8 64 % Segment income $ 32.3 $ 24.4 32 % $ 109.1 $ 97.4 12 %





Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operating revenues (in millions): Payments $ 52.9 $ 43.6 21 % $ 208.3 $ 167.8 24 % Other 1.3 0.7 86 % 4.3 4.2 2 % $ 54.2 $ 44.3 22 % $ 212.6 $ 172.0 24 % Select data (all $ amounts are U.S. dollar or U.S. dollar equivalents): Global Payments ADV (millions) $ 62 $ 64 (3 )% $ 67 $ 62 8 % Global Payments RPM $ 13,406 $ 10,680 26 % $ 12,367 $ 10,880 14 %

Unallocated Costs and Expenses

The following table provides information regarding our unallocated costs and expenses. These unallocated costs and expenses include certain shared services such as information technology, accounting and treasury, credit and risk, legal and compliance, and human resources and other activities, which are not included in the results of the operating segments discussed above.

Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Compensation and benefits: Variable compensation and benefits $ 16.2 $ 17.9 (9 )% $ 67.6 $ 59.5 14 % Fixed compensation and benefits 45.7 30.2 51 % 156.4 119.2 31 % 61.9 48.1 29 % 224.0 178.7 25 % Other expenses: Occupancy and equipment rental 10.4 9.4 11 % 39.4 35.7 10 % Non-trading technology and support 12.5 10.0 25 % 43.1 38.3 13 % Professional fees 8.2 6.6 24 % 26.3 26.1 1 % Depreciation and amortization 5.5 5.4 2 % 22.6 21.7 4 % Communications 1.7 1.4 21 % 6.6 5.5 20 % Selling and marketing 1.6 0.9 78 % 4.4 5.8 (24 )% Trading systems and market information 2.1 1.0 110 % 7.7 4.6 67 % Travel and business development 1.5 1.7 (12 )% 5.5 4.0 38 % Other 6.4 0.8 700 % 21.3 18.6 15 % 49.9 37.2 34 % 176.9 160.3 10 % Total compensation and other expenses $ 111.8 $ 85.3 31 % $ 400.9 $ 339.0 18 %

Total unallocated costs and other expenses increased $26.5 million, or 31%, to $111.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $85.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022. Compensation and benefits increased $13.8 million, or 29%, to $61.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $48.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

The increase in non-variable compensation is principally related to the move of certain client engagement teams out of discrete business lines and into shared services and replacing compensation expense in those discrete business lines with a non-variable charge. Additionally, the increase in non-variable compensation partially resulted from hiring among our compliance and IT departments, principally due to company growth. Average administrative headcount increased 26% in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Overall, other non-compensation expenses increased $12.7 million, or 34%, to $49.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $37.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022. Most notably, the increase in other is a result of a value-added tax credit adjustment included in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet Summary

The following table below provides a summary of asset, liability and stockholders’ equity information for the periods indicated.

(Unaudited) (in millions, except for share and per share amounts) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Summary asset information: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,108.3 $ 1,108.5 Cash, securities and other assets segregated under federal and other regulations $ 2,426.3 $ 3,267.2 Securities purchased under agreements to resell $ 2,979.5 $ 1,672.0 Securities borrowed $ 1,129.1 $ 1,209.8 Deposits with and receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties, net $ 7,443.8 $ 6,842.6 Receivables from clients, net and notes receivable, net $ 688.3 $ 571.3 Financial instruments owned, at fair value $ 5,044.8 $ 4,167.3 Physical commodities inventory, net $ 537.3 $ 513.5 Property and equipment, net $ 123.5 $ 112.9 Operating right of use assets $ 122.1 $ 121.8 Goodwill and intangible assets, net $ 82.4 $ 86.2 Other $ 253.3 $ 186.5 Summary liability and stockholders’ equity information: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 579.3 $ 416.8 Operating lease liabilities $ 149.3 $ 143.0 Payables to clients $ 9,976.0 $ 9,891.0 Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties $ 442.4 $ 659.8 Payables to lenders under loans $ 341.0 $ 485.1 Senior secured borrowings, net $ 342.1 $ 339.1 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase $ 4,526.6 $ 3,195.6 Securities loaned $ 1,117.3 $ 1,189.5 Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased, at fair value $ 3,085.6 $ 2,469.6 Stockholders’ equity $ 1,379.1 $ 1,070.1 Common stock outstanding - shares 20,796,637 20,303,904 Net asset value per share $ 66.31 $ 52.70

The Company calculates ROE on stated book value based on net income divided by average stockholders’ equity. For the calculation of ROE on tangible book value, the amount of goodwill and intangibles, net is excluded from stockholders’ equity.

The Company acquired CDI effective October 31, 2022, and the results of the year ended September 30, 2023 include a non-taxable gain of $23.5 million. The results of the three months and year ended September 30, 2023 include amortization expense related to identified intangible assets, related to the acquisition. The Company acquired Gain Capital Holdings, Inc. effective August 1, 2020. The results of the three months and year ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 include amortization expense related to identified intangible assets, related to the acquisition.

The “adjusted” non-GAAP amounts reflect each item after removing the impact of the gain on acquisition and related amortization expense for the three months and year ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Management believes that presenting our results excluding the gain on acquisition and related amortization expense is meaningful, as it increases the comparability of period-to-period results.