Marie-Caroline Chauvet, Insigniam Partner, to Serve on the HBA’s Global Board of Directors
The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association announced that Marie-Caroline Chauvet will serve on the Global Board of Directors for 2024 as Secretary Treasurer.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA), a global non-profit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement of women in the healthcare industry, announced last Thursday that Insigniam Partner Marie-Caroline Chauvet, will serve on the Global Board of Directors and Executive Committee as the Secretary Treasurer for 2024.
With a long-term commitment to the HBA, Ms. Chauvet has served in a leadership capacity with the HBA for the past seven years as an HBA Europe Board Member, HBA Paris Chapter President, and most recently as the HBA Europe Corporate Relations CoE President.
Ms. Chauvet brings twenty years of consulting expertise and fifteen years of prior international corporate experience to the HBA Global Board of Directors. With a strong focus on catalyzing breakthrough results, implementing cultural transformations, and working closely with senior executives to execute business strategies that align with their strategic visions, Ms. Chauvet has consistently demonstrated her commitment to delivering unprecedented results for organizations.
The HBA’s selection of Ms. Chauvet as a member of the Global Board of Directors and Secretary Treasurer underscores her remarkable achievements and contributions to the fields of leadership and management. This collaboration promises to further empower her in her mission to drive positive change within the corporate landscape.
About Insigniam
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation and transformation are imperatives.
About the HBA
The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association is a global nonprofit organization comprised of individuals and organizations in healthcare committed to:
Achieving gender parity in leadership positions
Providing equitable practices that enable organizations to realize the full potential of women
Facilitating career and business connections to accelerate advancement
The HBA accomplishes its mission through strong business networks, education, research, advocacy, and recognition of individuals and companies.
