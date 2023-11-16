Money Vehicle Joins Forces with Idaho's Financial Literacy Initiative
Available to Idaho schools as financial literacy instruction is mandated in Idaho.BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Money Vehicle, a leading financial education platform, announces its commitment to align with Idaho's educational initiative aimed at enhancing financial literacy in public high schools. This move comes in conjunction with the advancement of House Bill 92, which proposes mandatory financial literacy courses for all public high school students in Idaho.
House Bill 92, which recently received unanimous approval from the House Education Committee, aims to equip students with essential financial skills. The bill mandates that all districts and public charter schools serving grades 9-12 offer at least one financial literacy class. Students will delve into topics such as bank accounts, investment, credit and loans, insurance, the tax system, budgeting, and other critical financial skills.
Jedidiah Collins, CFP®, CEO of Money Vehicle, expressed enthusiasm for the legislative initiative: "At Money Vehicle, we believe that financial education is a cornerstone for empowering the next generation with the skills they need to navigate the complexities of the modern financial landscape. Aligning with House Bill 92 is a natural extension of our commitment to providing accessible and effective financial education resources for students in Idaho."
To facilitate seamless integration into existing curricula, the bill proposes a baseline financial literacy credit that can be incorporated into economics courses. Districts have the autonomy to choose between a standalone financial literacy course or a series of courses.
State Superintendent Debbie Critchfield, a key collaborator on the legislation, emphasized the importance of providing students with the skills for fiscal responsibility. Critchfield plans to introduce a rule before the State Board to establish financial literacy as a graduation requirement in addition to the mandatory high school credit.
Dale Layne, representing the Idaho Rural Schools Association and the Idaho Association of School Administrators, also expressed support for the bill, highlighting the critical nature of the skills outlined in the proposed legislation.
As House Bill 92 progresses to school districts, Money Vehicle remains committed to supporting schools, teachers, and students in implementing effective financial education programs. The company recognizes the impact of financial literacy on students' future success and is dedicated to playing a role in the realization of this important educational initiative.
Info@YourMoneyVehicle.com 954-944-5939
+++
About Money Vehicle
Money Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to build an engaging and easy-to-use financial literacy curriculum. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction. This hybrid engagement of on and off-screen instruction empowers each and every student to begin their financial plan.
Jedidiah Collins
Money Vehicle LLC.
+1 5093369166
email us here